Two escalations drive gold price to record high

Experts see a "panic bubble"

Traders attributed the current rise in precious metal prices primarily to the situation in Iran. According to market insiders, this disproportionate increase is due to a "panic bubble." Fearing an escalation of protests and a further collapse of the national economy, Iranians are desperately exchanging their rials for gold. The asset is valued in times of crisis because of its high liquidity and ease of transport, reports Euronews.

Experts also cited growing concerns about the independence of the US Federal Reserve as a factor in the gold price.