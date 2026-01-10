RTL in Adelboden
ÖSV team comes away empty-handed at Odermatt show
There was nothing to be gained for Austria's giant slalom team in Adelboden. While Marco Odermatt confidently raced to victory on home turf on Saturday, Raphael Haaser was the only ÖSV skier to make it into the top 10, finishing eighth. Marco Schwarz and Stefan Brennsteiner were eliminated in the second run.
Marco Odermatt won the giant slalom at Chuenisbärgli for the fifth time in a row with another brilliant performance in his home town of Adelboden. Before the Swiss ski star, only Ingemar Stenmark had achieved this feat between 1979 and 1984. Odermatt finished well ahead of Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (+0.49 seconds), who was skiing for Brazil, and France's Leo Anguenot (+0.68). The Austrians were mere extras at the Swiss ski party.
The result:
Sturm falls back
World champion Raphael Haaser was the best Austrian in eighth place (+1.78). An ÖSV duo was unable to capitalize on its good starting position at the lunch break to storm the podium. Joshua Sturm, the surprise man of the first run in fifth place at the halfway point, fell back to 14th place. Marco Schwarz, sixth after the first run, slipped out of the course on the steep finish slope with a clear lead.
Stefan Brennsteiner had to relinquish the lead in the giant slalom standings to Odermatt. He was eliminated in the second run in 21st place at the halfway stage. Lukas Feurstein finished 21st in snowfall and thick cloud cover in the Bernese Oberland. Three Austrians failed to make it into the second run, including Manuel Feller (35th).
