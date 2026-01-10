ÖSV team comes away empty-handed at Odermatt show

Sturm falls back

World champion Raphael Haaser was the best Austrian in eighth place (+1.78). An ÖSV duo was unable to capitalize on its good starting position at the lunch break to storm the podium. Joshua Sturm, the surprise man of the first run in fifth place at the halfway point, fell back to 14th place. Marco Schwarz, sixth after the first run, slipped out of the course on the steep finish slope with a clear lead.