Experts warn
Austria is now the number one target for fraudsters
Online and telephone fraud are sadly still very popular, with Austria recording the highest number of attacks and victims across the EU. The latest figures are alarming, and the police are issuing urgent warnings...
Deceptively genuine phone calls, fake text messages, and professionally crafted fake emails: for many citizens, internet and telephone fraud have long been a sad part of everyday life. Particularly alarming is the fact that Austria ranks among the top countries in the EU in terms of victims (see chart).
As widely reported, the scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Fraudsters pose as bank employees, police officers, or relatives in distress on the phone, often using real or manipulated phone numbers. The goal is almost always the same: access to accounts, transfers, or cash.
So-called phishing text messages in the name of tax offices, banks, or parcel services also lead to deceptively genuine websites where victims enter their data—seconds later, the money is gone.
Artificial intelligence further exacerbates the situation
A particularly dangerous trend: AI-supported scams. Criminals use artificial intelligence to create credible texts, perfect grammar, deepfake photos, or automated chatbots. Even experienced users fall for it in no time. At the same time, investment fraud is booming, especially with alleged crypto investments and "guaranteed returns."
Gangs from the Balkans or the Far East are highly professional. They act with lightning speed and make our work difficult. Please be careful!
Ermittler zur „Krone“
A high-ranking investigator in the field of cybercrime sums it up dramatically: "The perpetrators are highly professional, internationally organized, and emotionally unscrupulous. They deliberately use pressure, fear, and trust—and strike in seconds."
The police issue an urgent warning: banks, authorities, and the police never ask for TANs, passwords, or transfers by phone or text message. If you are unsure, you should immediately end the conversation and inform the authorities.
