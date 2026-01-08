Video for Snapchat
Victim of violence (16) forced to kiss perpetrator’s feet
A brutal youth gang from Donaustadt filmed their attacks on their cell phones. One clip was particularly repulsive: the 15-year-old defendant forces a young person to kiss his hands and feet. Before the situation escalates.
During the questioning of the accused in the Vienna Regional Court, the judge plays the video that the 15-year-old, who is sitting in the dock with four other youths, recorded on September 20, 2025, in a park in Kagran, Donaustadt. The images are disturbing.
A boy with fear-filled eyes can be seen having to kiss the feet and hands of his tormentor, who is filming him. Before the perpetrator knocks down the 16-year-old victim in an explosion of violence and then brutally kicks the teenager. The clip, which was of course promptly uploaded to Snapchat, is accompanied by Arabic music, smileys, and the text: "Fucked his nose, so hot."
I just wanted to protect my friend... We talked to him nicely, but he answered back rudely.
Random victim badly beaten
"I just wanted to protect my friend," the young defendant argues defiantly. "From whom?" Ms. Rat is also perplexed by the curious responsibilities that the five defendants—Austrian, Iraqi, and Romanian citizens—are presenting her with in the trial. In addition to coercion to kiss feet, the trial also involves aggravated robbery and other bodily harm—according to the indictment, including one with a knife.
Violence was involved in the attacks: an adult random victim suffered multiple fractures to the facial skull and four broken teeth. The first defendant pays 2,800 euros in compensation for pain and suffering during the trial. The loot in another case: just 15 euros.
Partial suspended sentence for the 15-year-old
The boys, four of whom were brought from pre-trial detention, have partially confessed. Two receive diversion, the other three receive partially suspended sentences. The 15-year-old, who forced his victim to kiss his feet, also gets off with 15 months in prison, twelve of which are suspended. Not legally binding.
