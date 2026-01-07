"Not the first time"
Weinviertel electricity heroes rescue Berlin from blackout
After days of blackout, expertise from the Weinviertel region came to the rescue – where others were at a loss. While the whole of Germany was discussing contingency plans, two technicians from the Weinviertel region set off. Their mission: to establish a cable connection that hardly anyone else knew how to do.
The experts from ETN Energie- und Telecom Netze GmbH in Spillern are considered the fire brigade of the electricity world – and rightly so. After an arson attack had paralyzed the power supply in the southwest of the German capital, emergency teams were still pondering alternatives, while the team from Spillern near Korneuburg had long since figured out the solution. At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the power supply was back on – thanks in part to help from Lower Austria.
"This isn't the first time Berlin has called on us for help," explains managing director Armin Grasel. "We often do installation work for Stromnetz Berlin." The question many people asked themselves was: Why did the help come from Austria of all places?
The voltage level? 110kV, or over 100,000 volts. That's the kind of current needed to power entire neighborhoods. "Old low-voltage oil cables had to be connected to new XLPE cables. There are only a handful of experts in this specialized field in Europe," reveals Grasel. "Six of them work at ETN. And we are the only company in Austria. There are maybe two or three more in Germany."
The call came on Saturday, everything was packed on Sunday, and by Monday morning, two technicians were already in the car heading for Germany. Two men, no fuss, but with a clear goal: to get what had broken down up and running again. Under intense pressure and media attention.
It must be said that at this level of tension, every installation is delicate. But our professionals are experienced enough to block out this work pressure.
Armin Grasel, Geschäftsführer ETN
Bild: Armin Grasel
"Admittedly, the working conditions were great—Stromnetz Berlin had everything perfectly prepared," Joachim Sauer reveals shortly afterwards from the site. "The team spirit on the construction site was fantastic," he says. He and his colleague Patrick Adamek are now used to high work pressure—but this time, all eyes were on them. "Usually, we work more in the background," adds Adamek.
Routine when things get really tricky
Pressure? Of course. But for the men from the Weinviertel region, this kind of work is part of everyday life. "Our technicians are experienced enough to block that out," says Grasel. "This time, it was just very public. But at this voltage level, every installation is delicate."
The fact that two technicians from Lower Austria are stabilizing the situation in a city of millions no longer surprises anyone. Because what many people don't know is that ETN is in demand throughout Europe in this sector.
"We have now made a name for ourselves in the high and extra-high voltage sector," says Grasel. So if the lights go out somewhere in Europe again tomorrow, we now know who to call: the power heroes from the Weinviertel region.
