Weinviertel electricity heroes rescue Berlin from blackout

The experts from ETN Energie- und Telecom Netze GmbH in Spillern are considered the fire brigade of the electricity world – and rightly so. After an arson attack had paralyzed the power supply in the southwest of the German capital, emergency teams were still pondering alternatives, while the team from Spillern near Korneuburg had long since figured out the solution. At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the power supply was back on – thanks in part to help from Lower Austria.