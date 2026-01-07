Armed forces uproar
Disciplinary punishment threatens after “shopping” excursion
A Lower Austrian vice lieutenant in the Austrian Armed Forces visited an army store in Enns (Upper Austria) with conscripts and advertised the items on offer there. The outrage in the ministry is great and legal and disciplinary steps have now been announced.
It was obviously a curious sight to see this group of more than 14 uniformed soldiers marching into the army store in Enns. And to see a vice lieutenant there advertising the store. A video also shows how a passer-by walking past the shop window looks completely dumbfounded.
"Look around you"
In this film recording, the sergeant can be heard praising the good equipment: "The clothes are great, for example, or the jackets! There isn't really an item that doesn't correspond to what we would need in the field, look around," he praises. He also likes the canvas shoes: "We wear them too - because they're comfortable."
He then explains to his subordinates that the waterproofness of the jackets on offer is optimal: "Between 10,000 and 20,000 millimetres of water column. That's why we made the stopover - maybe one or two of you will find something here."
Soldier regulars
Simon Weiß, managing director of the army store, is pleased about the advertising: "Soldiers often come to us, as we are only 300 meters away from the Enns Army NCO Academy." The 24-year-old used to be a professional soldier himself, having served with the Panzergrenadiers in Ried/I. He knows what his ex-colleagues like.
The fact that a whole group - as in the case from Götzendorf (Lower Austria) - dropped by during their service was new. "But it must have been approved by the commander there. The vice lieutenant had also previously been to the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial with the conscripts."
New uniforms developed
The Ministry of Defense shows no understanding for the action. "We have invested millions and a lot of effort in the development of new combat suits, uniforms, rucksacks and rain jackets," emphasizes army spokesman Colonel Michael Bauer.
We are a state, politically independent institution that must not allow itself to be misused for private commercial interests.
Bundesheer-Sprecher Oberst Michael Bauer
Bild: Peter LECHNER
Up to 80 components would be made available to the staff. "It therefore makes no sense to buy equipment in private stores. It is also explicitly forbidden to wear such things." The Ministry's legal department will examine the case, and the vice lieutenant is now also facing disciplinary proceedings.
If soldiers stock up on accessories in army stores that they only use privately, this will not bother anyone. But if army personnel buy items there specifically to use them instead of the official uniform components on duty, it becomes problematic. This is not permitted and also reflects badly on the equipment officially provided by the employer.
If a non-commissioned officer then stands up in front of conscripts and praises private army products to the skies, this is damaging to the reputation of the armed forces.
