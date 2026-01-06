Tragedy in Tyrol
Forestry worker falls to his death in front of his son
Tragic work accident on Monday afternoon in the Tyrolean lowlands: a 57-year-old local man lost his balance during forestry work and fell around 150 meters over steep forest terrain in front of his son (25). The man suffered fatal injuries. The rescue was extremely difficult.
The terrible accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Brandenberg in the district of Kufstein. The 57-year-old local man had been carrying out forestry work in a wooded area together with his son. "They wanted to pull a tree trunk that had already been felled up over steep terrain using a cable winch mounted on the tractor. The son operated the cable winch, while the father was responsible for attaching the trunk. They were connected to each other by radio," said the police.
Father suddenly lost his balance
After the tree trunk had been attached, the son operated the cable winch. And then it happened! Shortly before 5 p.m., the 25-year-old saw his father lose his balance and fall backwards.
The man fell over very steep forest terrain, interspersed with vertical rock steps, until he lay fatally injured on the bank of the Brandenberger Ache.
Die Ermittler
"The 57-year-old then fell about 150 meters over very steep forest terrain, interspersed with vertical rock steps, until he lay fatally injured on the banks of the Brandenberger Ache," the investigators continued.
Difficult search for accident victim
The emergency services from the "Heli 3" emergency helicopter and the Kramsach mountain rescue team were initially unable to locate the accident victim, which is why the Kramsach water rescue team, the Brandenberg and Kramsach fire departments and the drone team from the Kufstein district fire service were alerted to join the search.
When the 57-year-old was finally found by the emergency services at around 6.15 p.m., the mountain rescue doctor present was unfortunately only able to determine that he had died.
