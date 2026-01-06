Forestry worker falls to his death in front of his son

The terrible accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Brandenberg in the district of Kufstein. The 57-year-old local man had been carrying out forestry work in a wooded area together with his son. "They wanted to pull a tree trunk that had already been felled up over steep terrain using a cable winch mounted on the tractor. The son operated the cable winch, while the father was responsible for attaching the trunk. They were connected to each other by radio," said the police.