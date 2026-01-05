Maduro in US court
Now the dictator speaks: “I was kidnapped”
Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been brought before a US judge. During the hearing in New York, the ruler stylized himself as a victim. It had been abducted from "his home" by the USA ...
The federal judge, Alvin K. Hellerstein, declared in an opening statement that he would ensure a "fair trial". When the 92-year-old jurist asks Maduro to identify himself, the dictator takes his chance to address the assembled world press.
"I am the President of the Republic of Venezuela and I have been kidnapped from my home in Caracas," the dictator is quoted as saying by several media outlets. The US Department of Justice accuses the politician of "narco-terrorism".
Maduro pleads not guilty
Hellerstein interrupts Maduro and chokes off his speech: "There will be time and opportunity to deal with all of this," says the judge. "I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent person," says Maduro when asked about his plea. His lawyer makes it clear that he declares himself not guilty on all four charges. The judge turns to Cilia Flores, Maduro's wife and co-defendant. She also declares herself "not guilty, completely innocent".
Maduro is said to have used his illegally obtained office due to electoral fraud so that thousands of tons of cocaine could be transported to the USA. Maduro is said to have profited from this himself and to have allied himself with drug traffickers.
He and his wife, who has also been charged, were captured by the US military in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday night and taken out of the country. Maduro has been held in a detention center in New York since the weekend. His son is also on trial, and charges have been brought against the current and former Venezuelan interior minister, among others.
Debate about the legality of the charges
Experts consider the US attack on Venezuela to be a violation of international law. A trial against Maduro, which may not begin until next year, will also focus on whether he should not enjoy special immunity as head of state - and therefore should not have been removed from the country and charged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
