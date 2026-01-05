Now the dictator speaks: “I was kidnapped”

Maduro pleads not guilty

Hellerstein interrupts Maduro and chokes off his speech: "There will be time and opportunity to deal with all of this," says the judge. "I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent person," says Maduro when asked about his plea. His lawyer makes it clear that he declares himself not guilty on all four charges. The judge turns to Cilia Flores, Maduro's wife and co-defendant. She also declares herself "not guilty, completely innocent".