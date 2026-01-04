With an illegal firecracker
Shock in Vienna-Favoriten: On Saturday morning, a firecracker exploded in the hand of a ten-year-old boy, causing him to lose about half of his right hand. A witness provided first aid and the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries by Vienna's emergency services.
This is the fourth case around the New Year period in which children and young people have suffered serious injuries from firecrackers and will be scarred for life in the future. The boy had been setting off pyrotechnics in front of a residential complex when the firecracker in his hand suddenly detonated. The explosion was so violent that the ten-year-old lost half of his right hand, Vienna police reported on Sunday.
Boy found firecracker on the street
A witness observed the incident and rushed to the child's aid and immediately called the emergency services. The Vienna emergency services took the boy to hospital with serious hand injuries. The police secured the exploded firecracker - apparently a banned flash-bang device. According to the boy, he had found the firecracker on the street. The investigation is still ongoing.
Police again warn against pyrotechnics
The Vienna police have issued an urgent warning against unauthorized firecrackers and the improper use of pyrotechnics. Most accidents are caused by carelessness, carelessness or incorrect handling. Particularly dangerous is prohibited pyrotechnics, which often come from abroad and have no approval marks. Violations of the Pyrotechnics Act can result in criminal prosecution and administrative fines of up to 3600 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.