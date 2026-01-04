Video: Here Maduro is led away in handcuffs

Following his arrest during a US military operation, Maduro has arrived at a detention center in New York. The left-wing authoritarian head of state had previously been taken there by helicopter.

Maduro: "Good night ..."

A video distributed by the White House on X shows the ousted dictator being led away in handcuffs and surrounded by officers from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in a corridor of the building. As Maduro is led past the camera, he says "Good night, happy new year" (see post below).