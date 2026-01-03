"You don't think about it"
Flame inferno: HE is the hero of Crans-Montana
In the midst of chaos and panic, a courageous passer-by risked his life to save the injured in the flaming inferno in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. While the 55-year-old is currently fighting for his lungs in hospital, he is making serious accusations against the emergency services.
Paolo Campolo lives in Crans-Montana - just 50 to 100 meters away from the bar where the devastating fire broke out on New Year's Eve.
55-year-old didn't hesitate for a second
When his partner's daughter called him after 1.30 a.m. and told him about the accident, the 55-year-old didn't hesitate for a second: "I went straight to the scene," he told the Swiss online portal 20 Minuten. And he did so without protective equipment.
Together with a handful of other first responders, Paolo Campolo achieved the impossible: He saved between 15 and 20 people from certain death:
Campolo immediately began pulling people out of the main entrance. Visibility was almost zero and the heat was unbearable. "You couldn't get very far in, maybe about one or two meters, to grab people and pull them out," he reported.
Rescued 15 to 20 people with other first responders
Together with other first responders, he pulled out between 15 and 20 people in total. "You don't think about it, neither before nor after," said the 55-year-old about his heroic deed. And he added: "You just do what you have to do." He was aware that there was a risk of smoke inhalation.
Hero is in hospital
Campolo is currently lying in bed in Sion hospital and still has to wear a breathing mask. The smoke has severely affected his airways. "I think everyone who helped at the scene now has the same problem." He now has to breathe in aerosol for another 24 hours to reopen his airways.
Among the people Campolo rescued was the fiancé of his partner's daughter. He is also in hospital with severe burns to his back. The fiancé was lucky: he was just about to go out to look for his girlfriend when the explosion occurred. "The explosion was behind him," said Campolo.
Photo series of the New Year's Eve inferno in Crans-Montana:
People were locked behind closed doors
But Campolo also made serious accusations about the coordination of the rescue services. When he arrived, the fire department was already on site and he had looked for the exit directly behind the disco. "I found a door with people behind it - you could see them through the window," he reported. But the door was blocked or locked. "I don't know if it was an emergency exit or a service exit, but there were desperate people behind that door," said Campolo.
According to him, a firefighter he asked for help left him standing there with the words "We'll take care of it" and walked away. However, Campolo did not wait: together with a passer-by, he broke down the door himself and freed the trapped people. He has already officially recorded this statement with the cantonal police. "I'm doing very well, thank God," Campolo said now. But he was thinking of the others - and of the many young girls he had seen. And some of whom are now probably among the victims.
Up to 100 people are still fighting for their lives
According to the responsible security directorate, 80 to 100 injured people are still in a critical condition. The terrible toll of 40 fatalities could therefore worsen. Everything indicates that the fire started from sparklers that set fire to the ceiling of the bar, the Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed previous assumptions.
