Fireworks suspected:
Residential complex and farm in flames at midnight
Major alarm after midnight! In Traun (Upper Austria), the residents of an entire residential complex had to flee because the roof structure of the building complex was on fire. Four minor injuries have since been reported. In nearby St. Florian, fire departments were also called out to a burning farm at the same time.
The cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined. But everything points to stray firework rockets or pyrotechnics. The first alarms for the fire departments were triggered at 0.25 a.m. in Traun and 0.37 a.m. in St. Florian near Linz. Then the alarms went off in quick succession and ten fire brigades were called to each of the sources of the fires.
Emergency shelter in sports hall
In Traun, the flames spread through the roof construction of an entire residential complex. According to initial reports, all residents were able to get to safety in time, and a neighboring building also had to be evacuated. The emergency services had to take four people with minor injuries to hospital for safety, and 35 people were treated by the Red Cross on site in the cold. Some stayed with friends and relatives, while the rest were given emergency accommodation in a sports hall.
Return uncertain
With the help of turntable ladders, the fire departments were able to bring the flames under control sufficiently to prevent them spreading to the apartments below. However, the roof structure was severely damaged and the apartments on the top floor were also seriously affected. It is still completely unclear when and if the residents will be allowed back into the building.
The farm was engulfed by flames
A large farm in St. Florian near Linz burned down at the same time. Here too, pyrotechnics are suspected to be the cause of the fire. However, the police and experts will have to clarify this definitively later today. The farm was engulfed by flames, but there are said to have been no injuries.
49 fires on New Year's Eve
The fire departments in Upper Austria were called out to a total of 49 fires between the evening hours and four o'clock in the morning. Most of these were probably caused by fireworks. In Asten, the mayor reported that after fires - fortunately all quickly extinguished or of a smaller scale - the personal details of 40 people suspected of illegally handling fireworks were established.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
