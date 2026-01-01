Residential complex and farm in flames at midnight

Emergency shelter in sports hall

In Traun, the flames spread through the roof construction of an entire residential complex. According to initial reports, all residents were able to get to safety in time, and a neighboring building also had to be evacuated. The emergency services had to take four people with minor injuries to hospital for safety, and 35 people were treated by the Red Cross on site in the cold. Some stayed with friends and relatives, while the rest were given emergency accommodation in a sports hall.