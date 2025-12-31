Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Viennese saddened

Solar system will not be profitable for almost 300 years

Nachrichten
31.12.2025 16:00
After a few weeks of electricity from the roof, the conclusion is brief: The benefits are weak. ...
After a few weeks of electricity from the roof, the conclusion is brief: The benefits are weak. The PV system is alive - but the electricity is just a trickle.(Bild: stock.adobe.com null)

One year of slumber, then finally electricity from the roof. But as soon as Vienna's PV showcase project is up and running, disillusionment sets in: the yield is so meagre that residents can only expect to see a return on their investment in 291 years.

0 Kommentare

It was finished, paid for and completely useless for a year. 73 solar panels on the roof of a Viennese apartment building, installed in August 2024, investment sum of over 81,000 euros - but not a single kilowatt flowed. The photovoltaic system was in a deep sleep while the first maintenance was already imminent. Only the intervention of the "Krone" got things moving. A data error at Wien Energie, it was later said, delayed everything.

A clouded happy ending
On December 10, 2025, the time had finally come: the system supplied electricity to the building's tenants for the first time. Solar energy finally came from the roof - just in time for the dark season. However, the initial euphoria quickly gave way to a sober realization. 

Because the green yield is manageable. The system only works for a few hours around midday and there is no storage system. In the first week, the solar power covered just 2,242 kilowatt hours out of a total of 37,084 kilowatt hours - that's a meagre six percent self-sufficiency.

Annual savings: a "whopping" 7.14 euros
For one of the residents, this means an annual saving of around 7.14 euros on the electricity price. However, his share of the installation costs amounts to 2080 euros. The calculation is both sobering and unintentionally comical: amortization would be reached after 291 years. "So I can only hope that on future sunny days, the proportion of self-coverage will increase," writes the now 81-year-old with dry humor. He himself doubts whether he will live to see the end of the bill.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf