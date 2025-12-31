Solar system will not be profitable for almost 300 years

Annual savings: a "whopping" 7.14 euros

For one of the residents, this means an annual saving of around 7.14 euros on the electricity price. However, his share of the installation costs amounts to 2080 euros. The calculation is both sobering and unintentionally comical: amortization would be reached after 291 years. "So I can only hope that on future sunny days, the proportion of self-coverage will increase," writes the now 81-year-old with dry humor. He himself doubts whether he will live to see the end of the bill.