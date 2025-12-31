Fire hazard: Federal state imposes fireworks ban

The setting off of fireworks is, of course, also prohibited. The ban also includes functional fires, such as the burning of branches on alpine pastures. The corresponding regulations apply until further notice, at least until the first week of January. "I appeal above all to the personal responsibility of the population and our guests: protect yourself, your fellow human beings and our province of Tyrol. It is not bans that protect our forests and fields, but your responsible actions," said LH Anton Mattle.