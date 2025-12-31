Due to drought
Fire hazard: Federal state imposes fireworks ban
The forest fire on Innsbruck's Nordkette mountain range, which lasted for days, has been extinguished since Tuesday. However, the alert level is still high due to the persistent drought. Especially on New Year's Eve, when many fireworks are set off, the province of Tyrol is on the alert. A new forest fire regulation is in force.
Up to 150 firefighters were deployed at the forest fire on the Nordkette - the Tiroler "Krone" reported on it in detail - to bring the fire under control and extinguish it. A 12-year-old boy started the fire with pyrotechnics. The fire was fought for days before "fire out" was announced on Tuesday.
The reason for the long operation: the persistent drought. The province of Tyrol therefore issued a forest fire decree for North Tyrol on Monday. Due to the low rainfall, there is an increased risk of forest fires.
"In view of the persistent drought, the district authorities of Imst, Innsbruck, Kitzbühel, Kufstein, Landeck, Reutte and Schwaz have banned the lighting and handling of fires in forests and high-risk areas," reads a press release. This also includes throwing away burning or smouldering objects, in particular matches or cigarettes.
Above all, I appeal to the public and our guests to take personal responsibility: protect yourselves, your fellow human beings and our province of Tyrol.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
The setting off of fireworks is, of course, also prohibited. The ban also includes functional fires, such as the burning of branches on alpine pastures. The corresponding regulations apply until further notice, at least until the first week of January. "I appeal above all to the personal responsibility of the population and our guests: protect yourself, your fellow human beings and our province of Tyrol. It is not bans that protect our forests and fields, but your responsible actions," said LH Anton Mattle.
Even one rocket can cause a forest fire due to the dry conditions. "In addition to the financial damage caused, forest fires also reduce the protective function of forests and increase susceptibility to other natural hazards. This must be prevented by all means possible," added LHStv Josef Geisler and LR Astrid Mair.
The most important points in a nutshell:
- Smoking is prohibited in the forest and in hazard areas
- Open fires and functional fires are prohibited
- No fireworks and pyrotechnics in forests or near forests
- Throwing away cigarettes, matches or smoldering objects is prohibited
Fatal consequences of forest fires
Harald Oblasser, Director of Forestry, knows that fires in forests have serious consequences: "Forest fires can spread very quickly in these conditions. After forest fires, the forest floor on steeper slopes is at extreme risk of erosion - this can lead to the complete loss of the forest floor. The protective forest is then lost and with it, for example, the protection against avalanches for the settlements in the foothills and their population."
React quickly in the event of a fire
In the event of a fire, action should be taken quickly: First of all, the fire department should be notified by calling the emergency number 122. Anyone who has discovered and reported the fire should wait at a safe distance from the fire until the emergency services arrive so that they can instruct them if necessary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.