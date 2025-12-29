New security package
Austria’s schools are arming themselves against extremists
As a result of the tragic rampage at a school in Graz that left eleven people dead, the Weapons Act has been tightened and now the government is also preparing a security package for schools. This involves training for teachers and pupils, emergency drills, tightening up access concepts and more prevention against extremism.
New data and experiences from schools show that girls are increasingly becoming the focus of extremist agitation, according to the Ministry of the Interior. In order to counter this, the prevention of radicalization and extremism is being strengthened in coordination with the Ministry of Education.
For example, workshops are planned in schools and out-of-school settings to prevent violence and strengthen resilience to extremist ideologies, as well as outreach work to prevent extremism among young people as part of secondary and tertiary prevention. The Ministry of the Interior is also planning measures in the digital space.
"Well-trained teachers are our strongest early warning system. We give them the tools to recognize extremist tendencies at an early stage. In close cooperation with schools, psychologists and crime prevention, we ensure low-threshold reporting channels and rapid assistance," explains State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried, who is responsible for the protection of the constitution.
Security concepts and emergency drills are being tightened up
The schools are also being supported in reviewing existing security concepts and tightening them up where necessary. Investments are also being made in emergency drills and practical behavioral guidelines for all relevant persons. Access concepts at schools are also to be reviewed and possibly tightened up with the help of the police.
Security training will be provided for teachers throughout Austria from the coming school year. Violence prevention will also be expanded, according to the Council of Ministers' report, which was adopted before Christmas. Early detection is a key point. Parents are also to be more closely involved. The analysis also states that the exchange of data between institutions must be strengthened.
Recognizing threats at an early stage
"Safety at our educational institutions is not a static state, but a joint, dynamic process. With the measures we have now taken, we are strengthening cooperation between schools, the police and all relevant partners in order to identify threats at an early stage and deal with them consistently," states Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.