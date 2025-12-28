This is how frosty it gets on New Year’s Eve in Austria

Just in time for New Year's Eve, the weather in Austria will show its wintry side: In the north and east, dense clouds will quickly gather during the course of the day, with snowfall expected there from the afternoon - just in time for the start of the new year. In the rest of the country, however, it will remain mostly sunny. Temperatures underline the frosty New Year's Eve mood - in the morning they drop to minus 14 to minus two degrees, during the day only minus three to plus three degrees are reached.