Icy turn of the year
This is how frosty it gets on New Year’s Eve in Austria
Bitterly cold nights, wind and snow in places: this is what New Year's Eve week looks like in Austria. According to the forecast, the turn of the year will get off to a very wintry start - with frosty temperatures, brisk winds and snowfall in places. New Year's Eve in particular will once again bring really wintry conditions in parts of the country.
On Monday, the weather is divided into two parts. In the Danube and Rhine valleys as well as in inner Alpine basins and valleys, high fog will persist locally in the morning hours. Away from this, bright sunshine will dominate. Only towards the evening will denser clouds move in from the north. Temperatures will rise to between one and twelve degrees during the day.
Local snowfall is possible in the north and east on Tuesday. In the south and south-east, however, sunny weather will prevail. In the afternoon, snow will only fall between the Tyrolean lowlands and the Mostviertel. Otherwise it will remain sunny and dry. In the morning it will be minus eleven to plus one degree, with highs between minus one and plus five degrees.
Just in time for New Year's Eve, the weather in Austria will show its wintry side: In the north and east, dense clouds will quickly gather during the course of the day, with snowfall expected there from the afternoon - just in time for the start of the new year. In the rest of the country, however, it will remain mostly sunny. Temperatures underline the frosty New Year's Eve mood - in the morning they drop to minus 14 to minus two degrees, during the day only minus three to plus three degrees are reached.
At the start of the new year , the last remaining clouds will clear in the north and east. Under the influence of intermediate highs, the sun will shine in many places. The wind will still be moderate to brisk in the north and east. In the morning, it will be frosty in places at minus 15 to plus one degree, with daytime highs between minus one and plus five degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
