Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Icy turn of the year

This is how frosty it gets on New Year’s Eve in Austria

Nachrichten
28.12.2025 13:37
On New Year's Eve morning it will be between minus 14 and minus two degrees!
On New Year's Eve morning it will be between minus 14 and minus two degrees!(Bild: Dörte Bannasch)

Bitterly cold nights, wind and snow in places: this is what New Year's Eve week looks like in Austria. According to the forecast, the turn of the year will get off to a very wintry start - with frosty temperatures, brisk winds and snowfall in places. New Year's Eve in particular will once again bring really wintry conditions in parts of the country.

0 Kommentare

On Monday, the weather is divided into two parts. In the Danube and Rhine valleys as well as in inner Alpine basins and valleys, high fog will persist locally in the morning hours. Away from this, bright sunshine will dominate. Only towards the evening will denser clouds move in from the north. Temperatures will rise to between one and twelve degrees during the day.

Local snowfall is possible in the north and east on Tuesday. In the south and south-east, however, sunny weather will prevail. In the afternoon, snow will only fall between the Tyrolean lowlands and the Mostviertel. Otherwise it will remain sunny and dry. In the morning it will be minus eleven to plus one degree, with highs between minus one and plus five degrees.

Österreich
Symbol wolkenlos
-1° / 5°
7 km/h
08:05 h
10 %
Symbol wolkig
3° / 4°
22 km/h
04:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-2° / 5°
7 km/h
08:03 h
35 %
Symbol wolkig
1° / 2°
20 km/h
06:09 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 2°
31 km/h
01:31 h
60 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 4°
14 km/h
03:30 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 5°
17 km/h
02:01 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 5°
14 km/h
03:03 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-0° / 5°
5 km/h
02:59 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 5°
11 km/h
03:22 h
60 %
Wien
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 2°
10 km/h
08:05 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 1°
20 km/h
06:54 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 2°
21 km/h
07:53 h
35 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 1°
16 km/h
06:16 h
50 %
Symbol Schneefall
-4° / 0°
37 km/h
00:37 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 2°
17 km/h
04:16 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
-2° / 4°
21 km/h
01:35 h
55 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 3°
13 km/h
03:43 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 3°
7 km/h
02:54 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 4°
10 km/h
01:25 h
50 %
St. Pölten
Symbol wolkenlos
-1° / 5°
4 km/h
08:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
3° / 4°
25 km/h
04:33 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 5°
5 km/h
08:07 h
30 %
Symbol heiter
1° / 2°
22 km/h
06:33 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-3° / 3°
23 km/h
03:06 h
55 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 5°
7 km/h
03:15 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 4°
7 km/h
01:50 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
0° / 6°
10 km/h
03:20 h
40 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 6°
13 km/h
02:17 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
3° / 5°
14 km/h
00:48 h
60 %
Eisenstadt
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 3°
7 km/h
07:39 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-3° / -1°
8 km/h
02:39 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-7° / 1°
8 km/h
07:02 h
30 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 2°
10 km/h
04:31 h
50 %
Symbol leichter Schneefall
-5° / -0°
15 km/h
02:51 h
60 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 2°
7 km/h
04:16 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
-3° / 2°
13 km/h
01:03 h
55 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / 4°
5 km/h
05:26 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 7°
3 km/h
03:47 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 3°
7 km/h
02:36 h
50 %
Linz
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 5°
6 km/h
08:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-2° / 3°
6 km/h
07:26 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-7° / 4°
3 km/h
07:31 h
10 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 3°
9 km/h
04:27 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
-8° / 2°
5 km/h
06:55 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / 4°
2 km/h
04:41 h
35 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-6° / 3°
3 km/h
03:33 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 6°
3 km/h
05:17 h
40 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 2°
2 km/h
01:42 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 4°
1 km/h
00:11 h
50 %
Graz
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 1°
6 km/h
00:19 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / -0°
5 km/h
02:40 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-5° / 1°
4 km/h
05:36 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 3°
5 km/h
05:43 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
-8° / -0°
5 km/h
06:54 h
40 %
Symbol wolkig
-8° / 0°
4 km/h
04:06 h
20 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-5° / 0°
5 km/h
01:39 h
45 %
Symbol Nieseln
-6° / 0°
5 km/h
00:25 h
40 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-0° / 6°
4 km/h
00:50 h
85 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-1° / 2°
6 km/h
00:02 h
> 95 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol Nebel
-4° / -1°
4 km/h
04:06 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 1°
7 km/h
07:02 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-5° / 2°
8 km/h
06:12 h
15 %
Symbol Schneefall
-3° / 0°
14 km/h
00:53 h
70 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-8° / 1°
14 km/h
03:23 h
60 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 2°
8 km/h
05:41 h
35 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / 5°
13 km/h
02:03 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / 2°
12 km/h
04:59 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 2°
8 km/h
03:30 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 1°
10 km/h
02:05 h
55 %
Salzburg
Symbol wolkenlos
-7° / 5°
8 km/h
08:05 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 3°
4 km/h
08:07 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 5°
3 km/h
08:13 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 2°
5 km/h
03:08 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-8° / 0°
5 km/h
07:49 h
35 %
Symbol wolkig
-10° / 2°
5 km/h
05:38 h
25 %
Symbol wolkig
-9° / 4°
9 km/h
04:49 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-7° / 4°
8 km/h
01:55 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-4° / 3°
11 km/h
01:31 h
60 %
Symbol Schneefall
0° / 2°
10 km/h
00:21 h
80 %
Innsbruck
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / -1°
4 km/h
01:59 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 0°
7 km/h
04:02 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 1°
7 km/h
02:43 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / -1°
10 km/h
01:52 h
30 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / -1°
7 km/h
06:18 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
-5° / 1°
10 km/h
05:33 h
25 %
Symbol bedeckt
-3° / 3°
19 km/h
00:43 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 4°
12 km/h
02:53 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 5°
7 km/h
04:52 h
60 %
Symbol Schneefall
0° / 0°
9 km/h
00:01 h
80 %
Bregenz
Wetterdaten:

Just in time for New Year's Eve, the weather in Austria will show its wintry side: In the north and east, dense clouds will quickly gather during the course of the day, with snowfall expected there from the afternoon - just in time for the start of the new year. In the rest of the country, however, it will remain mostly sunny. Temperatures underline the frosty New Year's Eve mood - in the morning they drop to minus 14 to minus two degrees, during the day only minus three to plus three degrees are reached.

At the start of the new year , the last remaining clouds will clear in the north and east. Under the influence of intermediate highs, the sun will shine in many places. The wind will still be moderate to brisk in the north and east. In the morning, it will be frosty in places at minus 15 to plus one degree, with daytime highs between minus one and plus five degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf