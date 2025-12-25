“Not alone”: What Christmas really tells us

"To live with more focus" - this is what the priest Eugen Länger from the Carinthian Lavant Valley would like to give people now at Christmas "in times of many crises". "But not with regard to the crises, but with regard to themselves and their fellow human beings in a small circle." "For me, hope has the human and divine face of a child lying in poverty in a manger, because the world continues to turn unchallenged, overlooking it as it were," says Salzburg Archbishop Franz Lackner, who hopes that "peace on earth" really means all people. "Hope never dies!" emphasizes Styrian Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl: "Even when it comes to death, as Christians we say: this is not the end. Just because things are changing all around us doesn't mean we have to despair."