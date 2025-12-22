Vorteilswelt
Witnesses with fear of death

Brutal scenes on the highway: hooligans in custody

Nachrichten
22.12.2025 08:00
Insane scenes took place, as reported, on the Pyhrnautobahn (A9) near Kalsdorf south of Graz on November 6: high-risk fans of the Polish first division soccer club Legia Warsaw caused traffic chaos by blocking the highway and robbing two men. Further details have now emerged.

0 Kommentare

They drove across the border in a convoy of around 50 mostly minibuses. They were probably very frustrated after their club had lost 1:2 in the Europa Conference League match against the Slovenian representative Celje.

When some of them saw a small car with Zagreb license plates, the anger ran high: assuming it could be the hated "Bad Blue Boys" (a hooligan group from Dinamo Zagreb), they sped past the car and blocked it. Then the men, some of whom were masked, beat the two occupants with their weapons - threaded rods, axe handles and telescopic steel rods.

Innocent victims are left with nothing
One Croatian was even seriously injured. The two had absolutely nothing to do with soccer. The car was a total loss and had only been borrowed - they wanted to drive to Germany to buy a new one. But they were robbed of the money too! "The two men are left with nothing," says an investigating officer from the Styrian State Criminal Police Office's robbery team.

Seized material such as balaclavas and mouth guards
Seized material such as balaclavas and mouth guards(Bild: LPD Steiermark)

At the Arnwiesen rest stop, at least 20 hooligans - the youngest is only 14, the oldest over 60 - were arrested by the police. Eight of them are still in custody in Graz-Jakomini prison. Police work proved difficult. "There is no photo or video material, because the witnesses in the traffic jam suffered mortal fear because of the brutality that took place in front of their eyes," says the officer. The investigation is continuing.

