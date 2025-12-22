Justice Minister wants to build two new prisons

The new youth prison on Münnichplatz in Vienna-Simmering was also partially occupied during the construction work. However, full operation was repeatedly postponed and is due to start at the end of January with 72 inmates. A therapist and medical care have been secured, said Sporrer. The young people could learn four apprenticeships. "If the prison sentence is shorter than the duration of the apprenticeship (short apprenticeships of one to one and a half years, please note), the apprenticeship can be continued there and the final apprenticeship certificate will not show that it was completed in a prison."