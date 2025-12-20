The Unimarkt lights have finally gone out

There have already been redundancies at Unimarkt itself. The company is not revealing how many of the 500 employees in the stores and the 120 at the head office in Traun have lost their jobs. Only this much: there is a social plan, and the remaining companies in the Unimarkt Group will still need staff and a head office. According to Wolfgang Gerstmayer, Managing Director of the GPA trade union in Upper Austria, there is still uncertainty: "Especially before Christmas, it's even more emotional when you don't know whether you'll be kept on."