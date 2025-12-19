"Swindled in"
Leo as a girl: Publishers tricked with gender text
A boy suddenly wants to be a girl, wear dresses and be called Jennifer: the Leo story in school books caused a stir. Now it's clear: the passages were "tricked in"!
The case uncovered by the "Krone" made waves throughout Austria - and triggered a political discussion about the sense and nonsense of gender-appropriate teaching: An exercise book for primary school pupils distributed throughout the country tells the story of Leo, who suddenly no longer wants to be a boy: "I'm a girl now!" And he promptly has to restock his closet: "I don't have a single dress, not even a skirt." Not only do the boy's pants have to go, but also the male first name: "My name is no longer Leo." Instead - Jennifer. Grandma thinks it's "sweet", Grandpa is surprised at the "girl's name".
Many parents were annoyed by the passages. "We are of the opinion that such a complex and sensitive topic is not suitable as compulsory reading at this age," protested one mother from Lower Austria. Styrian State Councillor for Education Stefan Hermann (FPÖ) in turn contacted the Ministry of Education directly to find out who was responsible for the release of the controversial text, which was also distributed in Styrian elementary school.
Publisher replaced original text from
He has now received a reply from Vienna, which is available to the "Krone". And it comes as a bombshell: following an investigation into the matter, Minister Christoph Wiederkehr clarifies that "according to the information now available to us, the reading text in question was replaced by the publisher on its own authority and without the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education". "The text is therefore not approved and does not meet the quality criteria or the content requirements of the curriculum." The publisher's actions undermine the established review process and are "in no way acceptable", said Wiederkehr with unusual sharpness.
The (expensive) consequence: those responsible have to take the Leo reading exercise out of the textbooks at the ministry's behest and replace it with another one "that is fully appropriate for the age of the children". Incidentally, a completely different story was originally planned and classified as educationally suitable for children by the responsible commission: "NUK or Why it's better not to walk through the forest with a box over your head."
