Leo as a girl: Publishers tricked with gender text

Publisher replaced original text from

He has now received a reply from Vienna, which is available to the "Krone". And it comes as a bombshell: following an investigation into the matter, Minister Christoph Wiederkehr clarifies that "according to the information now available to us, the reading text in question was replaced by the publisher on its own authority and without the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education". "The text is therefore not approved and does not meet the quality criteria or the content requirements of the curriculum." The publisher's actions undermine the established review process and are "in no way acceptable", said Wiederkehr with unusual sharpness.