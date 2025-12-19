What will change on roads and railways in 2026

Sepp Schellhorn, State Secretary for Bureaucracy Reduction, has presented an extension of the interval for the "sticker" and a stop is being put to systematic rip-offs A lot of dust has been raised in recent months by drivers being ripped off by means of actions for disturbance of possession. But this should now come to an end: A new law will reduce lawyers' fees and court costs to such an extent that the business model will ultimately collapse like a house of cards.