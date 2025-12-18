LIVE: Here we go! Who will make the first mark?

Downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden
The Ski World Cup makes a stop in Val Gardena/Gröden. The men's downhill will take place today on a shortened course, we will report live (ticker below).
Without a seriously injured teammate, Austria's downhill skiers are competing in the speed triple in Val Gardena/Gröden. Stefan Eichberger's cruciate ligament rupture, which marks the end of his season, also kept the racers busy on Wednesday, when there was no training. "He has taken another brutal step this year. It's very bitter for him and for the team when the fastest athlete in terms of basic speed is missing," said team leader Vincent Kriechmayr about the now long absent speed hopeful.
Today there will be an additional downhill on a shortened course, replacing a race from Beaver Creek. Kriechmayr emphasized that this will make the group of favourites even bigger. "It will be a tight race, as long as 'Odi' doesn't 'rip one out' again," said the Upper Austrian, hoping for cooler temperatures during the night. "I'm not preparing myself for an icy slope." Nevertheless, Kriechmayr was expecting the biggest stress test of the season for the time being. "Beaver Creek was no yardstick, the pace was very slow due to the snowfall." In Val Gardena/Gröden, much more conviction is required. "We'll see if it works out for me. I'm definitely going for it."
New gliding skills on the test bench
Kriechmayr has already won the short program on the Saslong without the upper section once in 2022. The fact that the long gliding section in the upper section has been omitted is not a disadvantage for the Austrians due to their recent history. Or as Otmar Striedinger put it: "You have to look back a long way to see where this was an advantage from an Austrian perspective. I can only think of Michael Walchhofer or Max (Franz), a Val Gardena/Gröden specialist."
Kriechmayr put the "problem zone" into perspective. "We've lost it in many passages in the past, not just at the top." However, if the coaches have their way, the weakness has been eradicated. "We've worked a lot on our gliding skills," said speed coach Andreas Evers. Head coach Marko Pfeifer even went so far as to say: "I'm not worried, it's a thing of the past for me." He reported on the large amount of training in this area. "Partly forced to do so in America because there were only flat slopes, and a lot was also done in this direction in Chile. You can see that we have good basic speed." Nevertheless, Daniel Hemetsberger was looking forward to the short version more: "I'm just not the top glider," said the runner-up in the only training session.
Camel hump a problem from yesterday?
There was no second training session on Wednesday due to persistent snow and rain. Austria's team would have liked to have been able to enjoy another practice run. The first one ended with Eichberger and Stefan Babinsky crashing and most of the ÖSV skiers finishing far behind. The pace was slow - to the chagrin of Eichberger, who demolished his knee in a hard impact on the camel humps. Head coach Pfeifer no longer expected such problems over the characteristic waves for the races. "We know that the skiers in the race have a different approach and use different race suits and skis." Kriechmayr confirmed his coach: "In the race, everyone blows with a different conviction and will be sharper in terms of material."
Max Franz still has to watch
Instead of an internal elimination on the piste, a coach's decision - the magic formula was "3 out of 6" - determined the ÖSV line-up. Stefan Rieser, Manuel Traninger and Vincent Wieser will race on Thursday alongside the fixed starters Kriechmayr, Hemetsberger, Stefan Babinsky, Raphael Haaser and Striedinger thanks to a faster time on Tuesday. Max Franz, the 2016 Val Gardena/Gröden winner, was back on Tuesday after a three-year injury break, but will have to be patient with his World Cup comeback. Tuesday was not an easy day for the returnee, who was six seconds behind the fastest in training, Marco Odermatt. Daniel Danklmaier and Andreas Ploier will also have to miss out.
A super-G is on the program on Friday, followed by the classic downhill on Saturday. The ÖSV aces took four of the six podium places in the two Super-Gs of the season with Beaver Creek winner Kriechmayr and Haaser. In the downhill, Austria's speed skiers missed out on the World Cup podium nine times in a row. The Swiss dominance was overwhelming. And the only downhill race of the season so far has also been won by a Swiss, Odermatt.
