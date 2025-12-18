LIVE: Here we go! Who will make the first mark?

Kriechmayr put the "problem zone" into perspective. "We've lost it in many passages in the past, not just at the top." However, if the coaches have their way, the weakness has been eradicated. "We've worked a lot on our gliding skills," said speed coach Andreas Evers. Head coach Marko Pfeifer even went so far as to say: "I'm not worried, it's a thing of the past for me." He reported on the large amount of training in this area. "Partly forced to do so in America because there were only flat slopes, and a lot was also done in this direction in Chile. You can see that we have good basic speed." Nevertheless, Daniel Hemetsberger was looking forward to the short version more: "I'm just not the top glider," said the runner-up in the only training session.