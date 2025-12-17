PSG shakes off Flamengo to win another title

It was PSG's second triumph of the season after the UEFA Super Cup, and came after a season in which they had won four titles - Champions League, league, cup and Super Cup. After PSG took the lead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (38'), Jorginho (62' / penalty) equalized. In the penalty shoot-out, Russian team goalkeeper Matwei Safonov was the hero, saving four shots from Saul Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and Luiz Araujo. It was easy for PSG to forget that world footballer Ousmane Dembele shot over and Bradley Barcola missed.