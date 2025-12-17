Intercontinental Cup
PSG shakes off Flamengo to win another title
Paris St. Germain narrowly lived up to their role as favorites in the final of the Intercontinental Cup. The European Champions League winners prevailed 2-1 on penalties against CR Flamengo at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The score was 1-1 after regulation time and extra time. In the second edition of the event, the title remained in European hands after Real Madrid won 3-0 against CF Pachuca in 2024.
It was PSG's second triumph of the season after the UEFA Super Cup, and came after a season in which they had won four titles - Champions League, league, cup and Super Cup. After PSG took the lead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (38'), Jorginho (62' / penalty) equalized. In the penalty shoot-out, Russian team goalkeeper Matwei Safonov was the hero, saving four shots from Saul Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and Luiz Araujo. It was easy for PSG to forget that world footballer Ousmane Dembele shot over and Bradley Barcola missed.
The Parisians gained the upper hand but needed a gift from the Brazilians to take the lead. Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi misjudged Desire Doue's mixture of finish and delivery, allowed the ball to be deflected and Kvaratskhelia dusted it off. After the restart, PSG, with the lead behind them, did not have the greatest ambitions going forward and the Brazilians struggled in attack.
Penalty gave Brazil hope
They equalized anyway. PSG captain Marquinhos dropped his leg in the penalty area and Giorgian de Arrascaeta went down. Referee Ismail Elfath only pointed to the spot after VAR intervention and a review of the TV images. Jorginho sent Safonov into the wrong corner. Only then (from the 78th minute) did PSG's Dembele come onto the pitch. It was the Brazilians who came closer to scoring in normal time. Pedro (85'), Gonzalo Plata (86') and Bruno Henrique (89') missed.
In the final action at the other end, it was Marquinhos who cleared from three meters after Dembele's cross instead of scoring (90.+6). In extra time, the favorites only pressed for the win in the final stages, when Dembele (116), Barcola (117) and Nuno Mendes (119) lacked coolness. In the first competitive match between the two teams, the French nevertheless had a happy ending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
