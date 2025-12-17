Video shows arrest
Stolen car leads police to drug bunker
A park sheriff discovered a stolen car, which was located a short time later with the help of the police and WEGA in Vienna-Liesing. The investigation ultimately led to two different groups of suspected dealers and car thieves. A video shows the spectacular arrest of one suspect.
A park sheriff got the spectacular operation rolling when the location of the stolen vehicle was tracked down during the pursuit of a car thief. Together with a police patrol, the sheriff went to an apartment building in Vienna-Liesing.
Escape at the sight of the police
When they arrived there, three men were just about to go to the car - but when they saw the police, they fled. One of the suspects was arrested on the street after a short chase. The other two had fled into a nearby residential building, but were also arrested there.
Huge quantity of drugs discovered
During the arrest in the apartment building, the officers encountered a suspect who displayed conspicuous behavior. A quick look through an apartment door that was not completely locked was enough: the investigators were astonished when they discovered a large quantity of drugs in the apartment, which were apparently stashed there. The suspect and another resident were arrested. According to the police, it was a large quantity of drugs, the exact amount is still being determined.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.