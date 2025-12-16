Political bombshell
Extension of military service up for debate
Germany is reintroducing compulsory military service at the start of 2026. In Austria, an extension of military service has been under discussion for years. Experts consider six months to be too short. A commission set up by Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner has been looking into this issue.
There is apparently a dispute about the presentation of the results. They were originally due to be presented to the public this week, but this has now been postponed until next year! A sure sign that politicians are not happy with the commission's findings.
Commission chairman in favor of extension for years
According to reports, the commission is in favor of extending military service to eight months plus two months of exercises. Civilian service would then be extended from nine to twelve months. However, this has not been officially confirmed. In the past, the chairman of the commission and militia commissioner, Erwin Hameseder, has always spoken out in favor of an extension and criticized the abolition of mandatory militia exercises in 2006.
In addition to him, experts from various ministries as well as delegates from the Federal Youth Representation, the Federation of Trade Unions, the Federation of Austrian Industries and the Chamber of Commerce discussed a possible reform in the commission. However, only ten of the 23 members are entitled to vote.
Almost 60 percent voted in favor of compulsory military service in 2013
The results of the commission will be presented on 20 January, the day of compulsory military service and the anniversary of the referendum on compulsory military service. In 2013, almost 60 percent voted in favor of retaining general conscription and civilian service.
With the votes of the FPÖ, the government would have the necessary constitutional majority. The only problem is that no party apart from the FPÖ is clearly in favor of extending military service. "It won't fail because of us", FPÖ military spokesman Volker Reifenberger makes an offer to the government.
In view of the reluctance of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS to date, it would not be surprising if a cumbersome volunteer model were to replace a clear decision in favor of an extension.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.