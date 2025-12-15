Fixed! WSG lodges protest after Hartberg game

"Violation of the applicable Laws of the Game"

"In the opinion of WSG Tirol, this incident constitutes a violation of the applicable Laws of the Game. There was no interruption of play between the player entering the pitch and the penalty foul in the 70th minute of the match. A video recording available to WSG Tirol documents this sequence of events. According to the IFAB Laws of the Game, a substitution is only permitted during a stoppage in play. However, Lukas Fridrikas was waved onto the pitch during an ongoing game scene and took the decisive penalty a few seconds later," a statement from the Tyroleans said.