Will the TSV win be overturned?
Fixed! WSG lodges protest after Hartberg game
Now it's fixed: WSG Tirol has lodged a protest with the Bundesliga against the certification of the 1:2 at TSV Hartberg on Saturday!
The matter concerns the substitution of Lukas Fridrikas, which the Watteners believe was illegal because the Hartberg professional was sent off by the fourth official during the game, the WSG announced. It remains to be seen whether a first-instance decision will be made in this matter before Christmas.
Fridrikas initially had to correct parts of his equipment in the course of a triple substitution, which is why his substitution was delayed. The striker then entered the pitch a few seconds later, while the game was still in progress, and seconds later took the penalty that made it 2:1 for Hartberg.
"Violation of the applicable Laws of the Game"
"In the opinion of WSG Tirol, this incident constitutes a violation of the applicable Laws of the Game. There was no interruption of play between the player entering the pitch and the penalty foul in the 70th minute of the match. A video recording available to WSG Tirol documents this sequence of events. According to the IFAB Laws of the Game, a substitution is only permitted during a stoppage in play. However, Lukas Fridrikas was waved onto the pitch during an ongoing game scene and took the decisive penalty a few seconds later," a statement from the Tyroleans said.
There was "a clear breach of the rules, which resulted in a significant sporting disadvantage", WSG emphasized. At the same time, the club pointed out that they "in no way" wanted to attack TSV Hartberg with this request, but rather only wanted to point out the fact that the rules had been broken and the resulting consequences.
A Bundesliga spokesperson confirmed receipt of the WSG protest. It is not yet clear whether the case can be dealt with this week.
