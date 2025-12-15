Holocaust survivor died protecting woman

Survived the Holocaust as a child

"We were standing there and suddenly the 'boom boom' came and everyone dropped to the ground. At that moment, he was behind me and suddenly decided to come closer to me. He pushed his body up because he wanted to stay close to me," Kleytman later told The Australian. "He died protecting his wife from the attackers' bullets," wrote the Jewish group Chabad on X. The retired civil engineer leaves behind his wife, to whom he was married for 57 years, two children and eleven grandchildren. According to the organization "Jewish Care", Larisa Kleytman also survived the Holocaust as a child.