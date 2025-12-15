Phone call before massacre
Mother of the assassin: “He’s a good boy”
As reported, the two Bondi Beach attackers are father and son. While 50-year-old Sajid Akram was shot dead by emergency services at the scene, 24-year-old Naveed Akram is in hospital with serious injuries. According to media reports, his mother believed that father and son were on a fishing trip. She apparently still does not believe that the two of them caused a massacre with at least 16 dead and dozens injured.
The horrified woman told the Australian newspaper "The Age" that her son had called her shortly before and told her about his day. "Mom, I was just swimming. I've been diving. We're going to eat now and then (...) we're staying at home because it's very hot," the 24-year-old bricklayer is said to have said.
"Everyone would want a son like him"
Verena Akram was also convinced that his son could not be involved in any extremist or violent activities. "He doesn't even have a weapon". "Everyone would want a son like him. He's a good boy," she emphasized to "The Age". But that may only have been one side of the young man. Because the mother also admitted that the 24-year-old had been spending a lot more time on the internet since his release a few months ago.
Father had a gun license
According to reports, Naveed's father was a member of a hunting club and had a gun license. He is also said to have owned several long guns. According to police reports, improvised explosive devices were also found in a car that is believed to be connected to the assailant. The police also admitted that the younger perpetrator was known to the Australian secret service. However, they only had "very limited knowledge" of him. The perpetrator had not posed a specific threat. Since Sunday, however, it has been known that this was a major misjudgement.
Here, a neighbor of the family describes the father and son as "strange people who never said hello":
Ten-year-old girl among the dead
The authorities are assuming an anti-Semitic terrorist attack. The two gunmen had opened fire with long guns on a celebrating crowd at the popular Bondi Beach on the first day of the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah. 15 people were killed, including a ten-year-old girl. 38 people were still in hospital with injuries on Monday. However, the exact motive of the attackers is still unclear. Local media reports that two IS flags were also found in one of the attackers' cars were not confirmed by the police, who referred to ongoing investigations.
Are stricter gun laws coming?
Australia is considering tightening its gun laws as a first reaction to the terrorist attack. He will propose a limit on the number of weapons and a review of existing licenses, announced Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "People's circumstances can change. People can become radicalized over time. Licenses should not be issued on a permanent basis," said Albanese. The attack on Sunday caused horror in Australia: It was the worst case of gun violence in the country for around 30 years.
