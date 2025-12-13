New poll confirms:
Massive majority against Donald Trump’s Öxit proposal
A survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD) for the "Krone" clearly shows that 70 percent of Austrians reject Donald Trump's Öxit fantasies. And a clear majority is also against further calls from the White House.
Make Austria great again - only together with the European Union. As reported, not only the party leaders, but now also the Austrians themselves have come to this clear commitment. A survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD) for the "Krone" newspaper shows that 70% of Austrians reject US President Donald Trump's Öxit proposal.
Graphic: This is how Austrians feel about the EU
"Austrians are thus clearly committed to a common European course," says pollster and IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer. And this despite the fact that the Union between Lake Neusiedl and Lake Constance is still viewed very critically. Keywords: bureaucracy, over-regulation and a lack of assertiveness.
65 percent of FPÖ voters in favor of Öxit
Explosive: The FPÖ, which according to its foreign policy spokesperson Susanne Fürst has "no interest" in dividing the EU, but rather wants to reform and strengthen it again, is apparently not entirely in line with its voters. 65% of those who stated in the survey that they would vote for the FPÖ were in favor of an Öxit. "That's a plank for the blue party. It is possible that they will adapt their own line before the next election. However, they unite the majority of EU critics either way," says political analyst Haselmayer.
Even clearer than the overall clear commitment to the EU, the data also shows that Austrians do not want to hear any more calls from the White House. 79% of respondents are against Trump interfering in the politics of the EU.
More than two thirds of respondents (67%) also do not believe that Austria's ailing economy would benefit from an Öxit.
38 percent not convinced of EU profit
Conversely, only 59% of respondents believe that Austria will still benefit from the EU in the long term. "The fact that 38% are not convinced shows that Austrians are still skeptical to critical," adds Haselmayer. Unsurprisingly, Austrians also consider health, asylum and inflation to be the most important issues. However, according to the data, issues such as transport, education and the war in Ukraine seem almost irrelevant in comparison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.