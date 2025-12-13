LASK still top! Linzers celebrate 7th win in 8th game

LASK dominant after the break, but with too little emphasis

GAK remained confident, however, and a little later Oberleitner made up for his mistake on the Usor counter-attack. After a corner kick, he beat three LASK players and headed in to make it 1:1. The game went back and forth and LASK quickly struck back. First, a long-range shot from Casper Jörgensen hit the crossbar, then Krystof Danek failed to beat goalkeeper Jakob Meierhofer with the follow-up shot (21'). Shortly afterwards, Adeniran headed in from a few meters after a corner kick and cross.