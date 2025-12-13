2:1 against GAK
LASK still top! Linzers celebrate 7th win in 8th game
One week after the 2-2 draw in Hartberg, LASK returned to winning ways on Saturday in the 17th round of the Bundesliga. The team from Linz celebrated a 2:1 (2:1) win at GAK and climbed to second place, level on points with leaders Salzburg, at least until Sunday. Moses Usor (4th) and Samuel Adeniran (25th) ensured a deserved three points. Graz, who were second last in the table and scored through Yannick Oberleitner (17), conceded their second defeat in a row.
Due to the suspensions of defensive players Joao Tornich and George Bello, Emmanuel Michael and Ismaila Coulibaly moved into LASK's starting eleven. GAK started unchanged a week after the 2-1 defeat to Sturm. In the pyrotechnic fog of the fans, the home side got off to a committed start but quickly conceded. Usor dribbled into the penalty area, outpaced three GAK defenders and scored his sixth league goal of the season to give LASK the lead.
LASK dominant after the break, but with too little emphasis
GAK remained confident, however, and a little later Oberleitner made up for his mistake on the Usor counter-attack. After a corner kick, he beat three LASK players and headed in to make it 1:1. The game went back and forth and LASK quickly struck back. First, a long-range shot from Casper Jörgensen hit the crossbar, then Krystof Danek failed to beat goalkeeper Jakob Meierhofer with the follow-up shot (21'). Shortly afterwards, Adeniran headed in from a few meters after a corner kick and cross.
After that, the intense game calmed down again and Linz put in a dominant performance at the latest when the sides changed ends. Only Meierhofer thwarted Usor from close range to make it 3:1 (61'). As the game wore on, however, LASK fell into caretaker mode and lacked the final touch. That almost paid off in the 77th minute when Alexander Hofleitner headed home, but the visitors held on for the win despite a fragile GAK final offensive.
The final score:
GAK - LASK 1:2 (1:2)
Graz, Merkur Arena, 4,767, SR Altmann
Goals: 0:1 ( 4.) Usor, 1:1 (17.) Oberleitner, 1:2 (25.) Adeniran
GAK: Meierhofer - Owusu, Pines, Oberleitner (82. Kreuzriegler) - Schriebl (28. Frieser), Koch, S. Fofana, Satin (62. Lichtenberger), Schiestl (82. Cipot) - Harakate, Maderner (62. Hofleitner)
LASK: Jungwirth - Bogarde, Cisse, Andrade - Jörgensen, Horvath, I. Coulibaly (72. Lang), Michael (66. Flecker) - Usor (87. Entrup), Danek, Adeniran (66. Kalajdzic)
Yellow cards: Owusu and none
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.