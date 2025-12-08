Affected person gives courage
Ways out of violence: “Believe that you are worth it!”
The recent femicide of a Styrian woman shows once again how urgently a strong stance against violence against women is needed. Especially in rural areas, the hurdles for those affected are still high. "First Lady" Doris Schmidauer met a courageous woman who escaped the spiral of violence.
Stefanie wanted to live, discover and love. But the young influencer is dead - murdered by the man who was once her partner. "Got home safely," was the last message that went out from her cell phone. Grotesque when it becomes clear: "Home" in the truest and figurative sense of the word is not a safe place for many women.
Statistically, one in three women in Austria is affected by physical and/or sexual violence in the course of her life, according to the Association of Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF).
As of December 1st, the umbrella organization of 16 domestic women's shelters has already counted 15 femicides and 34 attempted murders or cases of serious violence against women this year; last year there were a total of 29 femicides and 41 serious acts of violence.
Women who dare to take the first step are courageous! And I know from many of them how relieved they were when they were able to take a deep breath in a women's shelter for the first time.
„First Lady“ Doris Schmidauer
It's not safe "at home"
In general, the majority of murders of women involve a relationship or family relationship between the perpetrator and the victim; it is often the ex-partner or partner who ends a woman's life, or another family member.
Local politicians have long been aware that this simply cannot be allowed to happen. Recently - just a few days before Stefanie's body was found - the government presented the "National Action Plan against Violence against Women and Girls 2025 - 2029".
"Orange" should set an example
Of course, the timing was perfect for the ongoing UN campaign "Orange the World - 16 Days against Violence against Women", which is also celebrated here every year from the "International Day against Violence against Women" (25.11.) to the global "Human Rights Day" (10.12.) with various campaigns in the respective countries.
"We must never accept that the home is often the place where women have to be afraid," says Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ), "every woman and every girl deserves a life without violence. It is our duty to do everything we can to achieve this."
We often don't look closely enough
That is true. And yet: as a society, we continue to look the other way, and far too often we don't look better. Those affected themselves remain silent - also for fear of "not being taken seriously", says AÖF Managing Director Maja Markanović-Riedl.
This makes it all the more important to raise awareness of the issue throughout society, to listen to women - and, above all, to believe them when they find the courage to confide in someone.
Seeking help means putting an end to violence and regaining control over your own life. We all need to make this support easily accessible.
AÖF-Geschäftsführerin Maja Markanović-Riedl
From courage to the first step
"We are all called upon to take a strong stand against violence and offer those affected the support they need," emphasizes "First Lady" Doris Schmidauer during a visit to the women's shelter in the district of Mistelbach (Lower Austria). "Women who dare to take the first step are courageous," Schmidauer emphasizes, "and I know from many how relieved they were when they were able to take a deep breath in a women's shelter for the first time."
You can get help here
- The women's helpline is available around the clock, anonymously and free of charge on 0800/222 555.
- The violence protection centers can generally be reached free of charge and confidentially on 0800/700 217 or you can contact the violence protection center in your federal state here.
- The Austrian Autonomous Women's Shelters Association (AÖF) also offers an overview of women's shelters in the individual federal states with a wealth of information and help options.
- The women's shelter in Mistelbach (Lower Austria) (run by Kolping) can be contacted on 02572/5088.
- An overview of special advice centers for women throughout Austria can be found here and further information on the topic of violence in the family here.
- The Männerinfo crisis helpline is available around the clock on 0800/400 777.
Why everything seems even tougher in rural areas
The hurdles for those affected are particularly high in rural areas: "Social control is enormous, everyone knows everyone, and a police operation hardly goes unnoticed," says Markanović-Riedl.
And it is precisely here that women often have a high level of responsibility in agriculture, are involved in family businesses, have done unpaid care work for years, while at the same time men often hold "important" offices or roles in the communities.
"All of this makes every step towards change more difficult," says the managing director, drawing attention to the problems faced by those affected in rural areas.
Anyone who asks for help will see: Many are willing to share experiences and help. The path may not be easy. But remember: you are worth it.
„Maria“ will anderen Betroffenen Mut machen
There is also a lack of infrastructure, low mobility and bottlenecks in care and nursing in old age. In the face of such seemingly huge hurdles, it is all the more important to empower and encourage women to seek help - "in their immediate environment with relatives and friends or through professional networks and support services," says Markanović-Riedl. "Support is possible at any time - and seeking it is not a sign of weakness." Quite the opposite.
"Maria" reports: He took control
The woman sitting with us - let's just call her "Maria" in keeping with the Advent season - knows all about it, she's been through it herself. "At first I didn't even know what was happening to me," she remembers when her partner at the time began to take more and more control, to regard her as his property, to isolate and confine her - and when he ultimately hurt her. She had just had a child in her arms.
That was the point at which, thanks to her friend, she finally sought professional help and support, went to a women's shelter - and ultimately escaped the spiral of violence.
Now she wants to encourage women and say one thing to those affected: "No matter what your fears are: The first step is important, because you have no comparison as long as you don't talk about it."
"If you ask for help, you will see that there are many women who have experience with this and are willing to share it and help others," says "Maria": "The path may not be easy. But believe it: you are worth it!"
