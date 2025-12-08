Ways out of violence: “Believe that you are worth it!”

"Maria" reports: He took control

The woman sitting with us - let's just call her "Maria" in keeping with the Advent season - knows all about it, she's been through it herself. "At first I didn't even know what was happening to me," she remembers when her partner at the time began to take more and more control, to regard her as his property, to isolate and confine her - and when he ultimately hurt her. She had just had a child in her arms.