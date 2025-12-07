Diawara double pack
0:3! Nothing to gain for WSG Tirol against Altacher
WSG Tirol had nothing to play for at home against SCR Altach. The home side lost 3-0 to the Vorarlberg side.
With the self-confidence of their recent successes, WSG started the last home game of the year with high pressing. However, the visitors took the lead with the first chance of the game. WSG midfielder Matthäus Taferner slid into a cross from Yann Massombo, the attempted clearance failed and the ball bounced over the line off Diawara's thigh.
Greil with seventh goal of the season
Wattener had two good opportunities to equalize. Valentino Müller was too surprised after a deflection by goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic (14') and Jamie Lawrence was unable to place a header well (28'). However, Altach remained a real threat with their direct play up top. After a Mustapha shot was not well defended, Greil was unchallenged and scored for the seventh time this season. Only centimeters were missing for the third goal two minutes later, a header from Marlon Mustapha smacked against the crossbar (33').
Diawara made it all clear
Müller had the equalizer in sight before the break (45'), but the final decision was made shortly after the restart. A Massombo pass caught the Tyrolean defense in a bad position, Diawara took his time and slotted the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Adam Stejskal. Fabio Ingolitsch's side were then in no danger against a Tyrolean side that tried hard until the end.
Altach two points behind theChampions Group
Altach are just two points behind the Champions Group places after picking up seven points from their last three games. Just like WSG, who conceded their first defeat since 18 October and missed the chance to remain unbeaten in seven consecutive games for the first time since promotion in 2019.
Bundesliga (16th round)
WSG Tirol - SCR Altach 0:3 (0:2)
Innsbruck, Tivoli Stadion, 1,980, SR Spurny
Goals: 0:1 (10.) Diawara 0:2 (31.) Greil 0:3 (54.) Diawara
WSG: Stejskal - Jaunegg (46. Gugganig), Lawrence, Kubatta - Naschberger (83. Huetz) , Taferner, Müller, Böckle - Baden Frederiksen (83. Vötter), Ola-Adebomi (63. Anselm), Wels (63. Hinterseer)
Altach: Stojanovic - Milojevic, Zech, Koller - Ingolitsch, Massombo, Bähre (86. Jäger), Ouedraogo (66. Lukacevic) - Mustapha (66. Hrstic), Diawara (66. Fetahu), Greil (77. Demaku)
Yellow cards: Lawrence, Kubatta, Hinterseer and Ouedraogo respectively
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
