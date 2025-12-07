0:3! Nothing to gain for WSG Tirol against Altacher

Greil with seventh goal of the season

Wattener had two good opportunities to equalize. Valentino Müller was too surprised after a deflection by goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic (14') and Jamie Lawrence was unable to place a header well (28'). However, Altach remained a real threat with their direct play up top. After a Mustapha shot was not well defended, Greil was unchallenged and scored for the seventh time this season. Only centimeters were missing for the third goal two minutes later, a header from Marlon Mustapha smacked against the crossbar (33').