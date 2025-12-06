Vienna squander 1:0
Ried inflicts Rapid’s fourth defeat in a row
SK Rapid suffered their fourth defeat in a row on Saturday. The Hütteldorfer were beaten 2-1 at home by SV Ried despite leading 1-0.
It happened in the 44th game. For the first time in the Bundesliga, Rapid were beaten by SV Ried in their own stadium. On Saturday, the Hütteldorfer lost 1:2 (1:1) against the promoted team in the 16th round, but remained fourth in the table for the time being. The lead by Louis Schaub (32') was not enough. Oliver Steurer (40') and Philipp Pomer (54' / foul penalty) turned the game around, but Ried successfully defended their lead.
In the second game under interim coach Stefan Kulovits, Hütteldorfer, who were dominant but ineffective in the second half, conceded their third league defeat in a row. Ried moved up to seventh place, one point behind Rapid, at least until Sunday with their second three-pointer in a row.
For Rapid, Jonas Auer replaced the injured Jannes Horn, while Louis Schaub and Claudy Mbuyi replaced Marco Tillio and Janis Antiste in the starting eleven. However, Auer's involvement came to an end after just over ten minutes following a collision with Mario Sollbauer, and the full-back had to be replaced by season debutant Amin Gröller along with his turban.
Much struggle and cramp
The visitors, who were trying their luck without the blessed top scorer Kingstone Mutandwa, did not let the hosts have a chance in a duel that was full of duels and also tested goalkeeper Paul Gartler once in the person of Peter Kiedl with a header (27'). Just as the green and white team's lack of attacking intent led to scattered whistles, Mbuyi headed a cross from Matthias Seidl wide of the goal (29') to signal the start of the game.
Just two minutes later, Tobias Gulliksen fed Petter Nosa Dahl, whose pass into the center in turn found Schaub - and the latter shot the ball into the top left-hand corner from 13 metres. But Ried hit back before the break after a throw-in and, with a bit of luck, managed to equalize through Steurer in the penalty area. The starting point was again one of Ried's numerous set-pieces.
Rapid came out of the locker room with a lot of energy and had a great chance to take the lead again through Schaub. However, the fact that his direct shot went over the goal (49') was to take its revenge shortly afterwards. Instead of kicking the ball out, Nenad Cvetkovic tried to keep the ball in play. Joker Joris Bogou had the presence of mind to react and was fouled by Gartler's shot, with Pomer converting the resulting penalty.
Rapid reacted, but had no luck
Rapid intensified their efforts. Romeo Amane knocked on the bar (58'), Schaub hit the ball poorly from a promising position (60') and Seidl's attempt posed no problem for Ried goalkeeper Andreas Leitner (70'). Rapid remained in the driving seat, despite the constant whistling, and Ried allowed themselves to be pushed deep.
As if out of nowhere, Gartler and Fortuna prevented a preliminary decision towards the end. The goalkeeper saved Kiedl's attempt, Jonas Mayer put the follow-up shot over the goal (83'). At the other end, Leitner had to intervene once more against Antiste (85'), but even a desperate finish brought Rapid nothing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
