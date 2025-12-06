Accident on Zugspitze
Alpinist caught in avalanche on via ferrata: Dead
The beautiful weather on Saturday attracted numerous winter sports enthusiasts to the Tyrolean mountains. In Ehrwald in the district of Reutte, there was the first avalanche alarm in the morning. A search was launched for a buried person. The victim was found around midday. Resuscitation attempts failed. The man died at the scene of the accident.
"Avalanche in the mountains/alpine terrain, one person buried" was the message from the Tyrol control center, which was sent out shortly before 10 am. When asked by the "Krone" at around 10.15 a.m., the shift supervisor said that "the search operation has just started, one person is buried". For the time being, nothing was known about other people buried.
Three helicopters dispatched
Three helicopters and members of the mountain rescue team were deployed. The buried victim is said to be a via ferrata climber who was on the via ferrata on the "Stopselzieher" with a colleague. The latter had initiated the operation with an emergency call. At the time of the avalanche, the man is said to have been unsecured, unlike his companion.
Missing alpinist recovered dead
Around midday, it was announced that the buried alpinist had been found and rescued. The man was immediately resuscitated on the spot, but to no avail: he succumbed to his serious injuries. His companion was also partially buried by the avalanche. However, he was able to free himself and subsequently make the emergency call.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
