LIVE: Draw begins! Who will the ÖFB team draw?

Pure excitement! Which opponents will our national team be drawn against at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico? Before the actual draw, there is currently a big show program. US President Donald Trump was honored by FIFA. Now the draw begins. We will be reporting live (see ticker below).
Rangnick has no dream ticket
"I don't have a desired ticket. We have to take what comes anyway. I remember the EURO, when we were drawn in the most difficult of all groups and ended up winning the group. We will accept the challenge and prepare ourselves in the best possible way," said team boss Ralf Rangnick. "It's good that we'll soon know who and where we'll be playing. So that we can intensify our planning as quickly as possible."
Each group must include at least one European team and a maximum of two European teams. Otherwise, a maximum of one team from a continental association is allowed per group.
The pots at a glance:
Pot 1: USA, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia
Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, winner of UEFA play-off A (Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Italy or Northern Ireland), winner of UEFA play-off B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania), winner of UEFA play-off C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey or Romania), winner of UEFA play-off D (Czech Republic, Ireland, North Macedonia or Denmark), winner of intercontinental play-off A (New Caledonia, Jamaica or SR Congo), winner of intercontinental play-off B (Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq)
