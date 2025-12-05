Vorteilswelt
World Cup group draw

LIVE: Draw begins! Who will the ÖFB team draw?

Nachrichten
05.12.2025 05:00
Now the main part of the event begins
Now the main part of the event begins(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)

Pure excitement! Which opponents will our national team be drawn against at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico? Before the actual draw, there is currently a big show program. US President Donald Trump was honored by FIFA. Now the draw begins. We will be reporting live (see ticker below).

Here is the live ticker:

Here are pictures from the reception:

US President Donald Trump is also present
US President Donald Trump is also present(Bild: AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and wife Mariann Barrena McClay
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and wife Mariann Barrena McClay(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Switzerland team manager Murat Yakin
Switzerland team manager Murat Yakin(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Uzbekistan team manager Fabio Cannavaro
Uzbekistan team manager Fabio Cannavaro(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Argentina legend Javier Zanetti and Paula Zanetti
Argentina legend Javier Zanetti and Paula Zanetti(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Croatia team manager Zlatko Dalic
Croatia team manager Zlatko Dalic(Bild: AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)
Xavi Hernandez and wife Nuria Cunillera
Xavi Hernandez and wife Nuria Cunillera(Bild: AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)
Pepe
Pepe(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Saudi Arabia team boss Herve Renard with his delegation
Saudi Arabia team boss Herve Renard with his delegation(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Luis de la Fuente
Luis de la Fuente(Bild: AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)
Pierluigi Collina
Pierluigi Collina(Bild: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Christian Karembpose
Christian Karembpose(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
England team manager Thomas Tuchel
England team manager Thomas Tuchel(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)
Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino(Bild: AFP/KEVIN DIETSCH)

Rangnick has no dream ticket
"I don't have a desired ticket. We have to take what comes anyway. I remember the EURO, when we were drawn in the most difficult of all groups and ended up winning the group. We will accept the challenge and prepare ourselves in the best possible way," said team boss Ralf Rangnick. "It's good that we'll soon know who and where we'll be playing. So that we can intensify our planning as quickly as possible."

Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick(Bild: Sepp Pail)

Each group must include at least one European team and a maximum of two European teams. Otherwise, a maximum of one team from a continental association is allowed per group.

The pots at a glance:

Pot 1: USA, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, winner of UEFA play-off A (Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Italy or Northern Ireland), winner of UEFA play-off B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania), winner of UEFA play-off C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey or Romania), winner of UEFA play-off D (Czech Republic, Ireland, North Macedonia or Denmark), winner of intercontinental play-off A (New Caledonia, Jamaica or SR Congo), winner of intercontinental play-off B (Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
