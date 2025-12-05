Verstappen just eight thousandths off Norris

Verstappen is going for his fifth world championship title in a row in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman, who was already 104 points behind in the World Championship race in late summer, was relaxed in the run-up to the race. "I see everything here as a bonus. That also makes it very easy for me." Norris, on the other hand, is under a lot of pressure, as the 26-year-old has his maiden title at stake. "I have the most to lose because I'm at the front," said the Briton, for whom a third place on Sunday is enough for triumph.