Practice in Abu Dhabi
Verstappen just eight thousandths off Norris
World championship leader Lando Norris has set the first record in the first Friday practice session for Sunday's Formula 1 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi. On his fastest lap, the British McLaren driver was eight thousandths of a second faster than world championship rival Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. The third title contender Oscar Piastri (McLaren) took a break as planned. However, his boss Zak Brown announced the introduction of a team order in the race if necessary.
"If it's pretty clear in the race that one has a chance and the other doesn't, we'll do everything we can to win the drivers' title. It would be crazy not to," Brown told Sky Sports on Friday, explaining the abandonment of the so-called 'papaya' rule that previously gave both Norris and Piastri equal rights in the battle for victory. The McLaren boss said this decision was in line with the team's wishes. "I don't think it's unusual in any sport for colleagues to make sacrifices for each other to give the team what it wants."
Norris under pressure
Norris goes into the all-important Grand Prix on Sunday (14:00) with a twelve-point lead over Verstappen and 16 over Piastri. In the first practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit, the top two drivers were neck and neck, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc third (+0.016s). Piastri will not get a chance to race until the second practice session in the afternoon (14:00), his car was driven by Mexican Patricio O'Ward in the morning (+0.761/14th). The final practice session will take place at 11:30 on Saturday afternoon before qualifying in the afternoon (15:00) for the best grid positions.
Here are the results:
Verstappen is going for his fifth world championship title in a row in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman, who was already 104 points behind in the World Championship race in late summer, was relaxed in the run-up to the race. "I see everything here as a bonus. That also makes it very easy for me." Norris, on the other hand, is under a lot of pressure, as the 26-year-old has his maiden title at stake. "I have the most to lose because I'm at the front," said the Briton, for whom a third place on Sunday is enough for triumph.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
