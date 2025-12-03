How much it costs
Now it’s official: this is our World Cup jersey!
After the first pictures surfaced on Tuesday, it's now official: Marko Arnautovic, David Alaba and Co. unveil their kit for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico!
So now it's official! Austria's national team will be wearing a red Puma jersey with a black collar and black sleeves at the World Cup.
The sleeves are also decorated with the red-white-red national colors. The logos are white and on the back of the jersey, more precisely in the neck area, is the slogan "Immer wieder Österreich".
This is how much it costs
Red-white-red fans have been able to purchase the historic kit since Wednesday morning. The price: 99.99 euros for the replica version (children 79.99 euros), 149.99 euros for the authentic version.
The jersey is "a tribute to the homeland", according to an ÖFB press release. "Inspired by the rousing stadium chants and Austria's passionate and dynamic style of play, it combines the bright red base color with black and white accents - a powerful representation of the Austrian flag and team spirit."
ÖFB team in pot two
Our national team will be drawn from pot two in the draw in Washington on Friday (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). This means that Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador and Australia are no longer possible opponents for the ÖFB team.
FIFA announces World Cup venues during show
Ralf Rangnick's squad will find out the venues and kick-off times for the three World Cup group matches during a live FIFA show. The show will take place around 24 hours after the draw.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.