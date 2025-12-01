Benko shares cell with a Hells Angels rocker

The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) is currently investigating a dozen facts. At the beginning of November, the tenth application for release before the Viennese judge, for which Benko had himself connected via video from Innsbruck, also came to nothing.

Grasser's ball is in the minister's court

According to judicial insiders, Karl-Heinz Grasser's shackling proceedings are now taking an unusually long time: the former top politician's lawyers filed an application right on time on September 1.