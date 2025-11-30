LIVE: Usor scores to make it 2:0 for LASK against Rapid

Kulovits relied on three new players for his comeback as "boss". Captain Matthias Seidl, Marco Tilio and Petter Nosa Dahl were allowed to try out from the start compared to the 4-1 defeat at Rakow Czestochowa in the Conference League on Thursday. Jonas Auer and Martin Ndzie had to sit on the bench, while the injured Ercan Kara was not in the squad. Nikolaus Wurmbrand was on the bench for the time being, with the injured Bendeguz Bolla and the ill Andrija Radulovic missing. There was no reason for LASK to make any changes after the 3-1 win at Sturm Graz.