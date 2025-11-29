Bundesliga
A clean sheet: Austria and WSG draw
After two wins in a row, Vienna's Austria had to settle for another draw in the 15th round of the Bundesliga. Against WSG Tirol, who are on the upswing, the Violets, who were harmless for long stretches, were held to a 0-0 draw at home on Saturday, but could not be dissatisfied with the point. At least until Sunday, they climbed to third place, with WSG in ninth for the time being after their fifth game without defeat in a row.
WSG, who brought on Moritz Wels in place of the suspended Matthäus Taferner and Ademola Ola-Adebomi in attack, showed their broad chest from the start after the 3-2 win in Salzburg. The Tyroleans dominated possession in the Violets' half but rarely found a gap. And when they did, the defense around Aleksandar Dragovic was on hand or the ball went wide - as with Nikolai Baden Frederiksen's long-range attempt (22').
Austria, who made one defensive change with Dejan Radonjic replacing Philipp Wiesinger, waited for counter-attacks, but missed the target twice in a lively opening phase through Manfred Fischer from the second row (6') and Lee Kang-hee with a header (17'). In the rare phases of possession - thanks to WSG's aggressive pressing - there was a lack of bright ideas.
Austria more active after the break
Austria promised improvement at the start of the second half with a missed shot from Abubakr Barry (50') and now also worked much more actively against the ball. Offensively, however, they remained a mere breeze, with goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger having to intervene against Johannes Naschberger (52').
Sarkaria out injured
In the 64th minute, Austrias Manprit Sarkaria was hit on the foot by Benjamin Böckle and had to be stretchered off the pitch - the Viennese were in danger of losing their next striker after Noah Botic. A short time later, WSG goalkeeper Adam Stejskal made his first real save from a Reinhold Ranftl shot (73'). The Viennese made their opponents' defense sweat a little more often in the final stages, but were unable to find any more chances to score.
FK Austria Vienna - WSG Tirol 0:0
Vienna, Generali Arena, 13,008, SR Semler
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger - Radonjic, Dragovic, Plavotic - Ranftl, Fischer, Lee K. (85. Aleksa), Barry, Lee T. - Sarkaria (66. Boateng), Eggestein (85. Raguz)
WSG: Stejskal - Boras, Lawrence, Kubatta - Naschberger, Wels, Müller, Böckle - Sabitzer (80. Vötter), Baden Frederiksen (89. Anselm) - Ola-Adebomi (80. Hinterseer)
Yellow cards: Lee K., Barry or Boras, Naschberger
