A clean sheet: Austria and WSG draw

After two wins in a row, Vienna's Austria had to settle for another draw in the 15th round of the Bundesliga. Against WSG Tirol, who are on the upswing, the Violets, who were harmless for long stretches, were held to a 0-0 draw at home on Saturday, but could not be dissatisfied with the point. At least until Sunday, they climbed to third place, with WSG in ninth for the time being after their fifth game without defeat in a row.