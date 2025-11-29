Viewers worried
Thomas Gottschalk announced his departure long ago. And yet every one of his appearances is currently being scrutinized as if to find the last stumble before the curtain finally falls. His most recent evening in Kitzbühel demonstrated this once again.
Instead of allowing the 75-year-old to retire in peace, users are now discussing online whether they should be worried about the entertainer.
Gottschalk received the Diamond Romy created especially for him in Kitzbühel after his original lifetime achievement Romy melted in the fire at his house in Malibu. As if he had suspected that his appearance would once again be viewed critically, he began his words of thanks with a mixture of self-irony and prevention.
He said that he would have to "apologize again tomorrow" - this time probably in Germany, because he had previously mentioned that he liked Austrian humour "a little more". He added that he "actually always has to apologize" for what he says, but doesn't know "how I manage that myself". His voice didn't seem quite firm, his tone wavered.
Gottschalk's performance is being discussed online, like here:
Still a superstar
And indeed, it seems as if he now has to apologize again. Because his performance was not so lively, sometimes confused. Because he rhymed and irritated. Because he counted with the timer on the stage arch and had to be stopped by actor Hans Sigl. "Never mind the clock now. You're the Tommy."
On receiving the award, he also recalled an older award ceremony. "I've had to share a Romy with Michael Jackson before, but this one is all mine. Michael has broken away, as competition so to speak."
The trophy was presented by "Kurier" managing director Richard Grasl, together with a tribute that aptly summed up the evening: Gottschalk had "done something right a thousand times - and even if you're wrong half a time, you're still a superstar". For many, this is still true. Gottschalk remains a superstar - and one who, as he himself says, "is doing as well as a 75-year-old can".
After his much-discussed blackout at the Bambi Awards two weeks ago, he rejected speculation about his state of health. He told Bunte magazine: "I'm not demented. And even if I were, I would be open about it."
His last major TV appearance is imminent
On December 6, Gottschalk will appear live in front of the camera for the last time - on RTL, alongside Barbara Schöneberger and Günther Jauch. After that, it will be quieter around him.
