Life sentence for brutal murder of “surrogate grandmother”

Prosecutor: "He is a legacy hunter"

The Romanian vehemently denies the crime: he loved the old woman. He has known the old lady since childhood and calls her his "surrogate grandma". According to the public prosecutor, he had hoped to be appointed as heir to her condominium. "Due to his disappointment at the lack of the hoped-for inheritance, he decided to kill Margit G. out of revenge," said the public prosecutor. And further: "He is an inheritance thief." The man's gambling addiction and upscale lifestyle are also topics in the trial.