Agreement reached on retail collective agreement in third round

"If the offer is right, we can close the deal," said GPA Federal Managing Director Mario Ferrari before negotiations began. Rainer Trefelik, Chairman of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, described the basis for the talks as "extremely constructive". By late afternoon, it was reported that both sides had come slightly closer. "It is important that we put together an overall package," said Trefelik. At the same time, he once again referred to "four years of permanent crisis" in the retail sector.