Plus 2.55 percent
Agreement reached on retail collective agreement in third round
On Monday afternoon, the trade union and the Chamber of Commerce reached an agreement on a new collective wage agreement for the retail sector, with minimum wages in the industry rising by 2.55 percent.
"If the offer is right, we can close the deal," said GPA Federal Managing Director Mario Ferrari before negotiations began. Rainer Trefelik, Chairman of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, described the basis for the talks as "extremely constructive". By late afternoon, it was reported that both sides had come slightly closer. "It is important that we put together an overall package," said Trefelik. At the same time, he once again referred to "four years of permanent crisis" in the retail sector.
In the second round of negotiations in mid-November, the employers had offered a salary increase of 2.25 percent. An increase of 2.9 percent was conceivable for the employee representatives. The annual inflation rate on which the negotiations are based is 3 percent. After the second round of CBA negotiations, the union held works meetings across the country.
Retail collective agreement had to be tightened due to inflation
The works meetings had given the union the task of reaching "a fair and sustainable collective agreement", said the union's chief negotiator Ferrari. Due to high inflation, the trade collective agreement, which was originally concluded for two years, had to be revised. The social partners had agreed last year that the collective agreement increase for 2026 would have to be renegotiated in the event of an inflation rate of 3 percent or more in the period from October 2024 to September 2025.
"Four years of permanent crisis" in the retail sector
On Monday, WKÖ Trade Chairman Trefelik once again referred to "four years of permanent crisis" in the retail sector. However, he was "hopeful" that "a solution" would be found for the retail collective agreement. "It is important that we put together an overall package."
The union is also demanding the right to increase working hours if overtime is regularly worked and a 50 percent bonus from the first hour of overtime. Another demand is for additional permanent days off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
