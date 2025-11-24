Maximilian Aigner
Surprise candidate (24) becomes new provincial councillor
Karoline Edtstadler has made a surprise candidate the new ÖVP provincial councillor. Maximilian Aigner from Lungau takes over the office from Josef Schwaiger, who died unexpectedly. Aigner is just under 25 years old. Criticism comes from the SPÖ.
Very few people expected this: With Maximilian Aigner, Karoline Edtstadler presented a surprise candidate as the new provincial councillor. Until recently, the 24-year-old from Lungau was part of the regional leadership of the Landjugend. He studied history and religion and teaches at a secondary school in Flachgau.
Edtstadler takes over tasks
Josef Schwaiger, the former State Councillor for Agriculture and Finance, passed away unexpectedly on October 23. He was by far the longest-serving member of the government and had just finished negotiating the budget for 2026.
The 24-year-old is due to be elected provincial councillor on December 17. On December 15, he will face the obligatory hearing in the state parliament.
In future, Aigner will be responsible for the areas of agriculture, forestry and water management, energy and popular culture. The personnel and finance agendas, on the other hand, will pass to Governor Edtstadler.
The governor justified her decision by saying that she wanted to strengthen rural areas and rejuvenate the ÖVP. "He is a candidate who cares about agriculture, who knows the challenges and opportunities for rural areas and who speaks at eye level with the young population," said Edtstadler.
SPÖ has little confidence in Aigner
The appointment has been criticized by the SPÖ. In a press release, it said it was "surprised" by the decision. "With all due respect, especially in such challenging times as we have now, we would have expected the ÖVP to appoint someone with extensive experience in administration and politics," says Peter Eder.
The footsteps of Sepp Schwaiger are enormous. The SPÖ has little confidence in the future provincial councillor: "The successor that has now been presented is far from having the qualifications to meet the high expectations. The current problems in the state require leadership, expertise and crisis competence."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
