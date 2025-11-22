Austria scraps to victory against Blau-Weiß Linz

Ronivaldo was supposed to liven up Linz's attacking play in the second half, but for the time being the visitors extended their lead. After a counter-attack and a Ranftl cross, Lee T. crossed with his chest to Sarkaria, who shot in. There was no sign of the Linzers giving up. Sahin-Radlinger saved a Pasic header (60'). But he could not prevent the 2:3. Seidl took a Pirkl cross directly and scored for the second time. There was no equalizer as Ranftl was able to save from Ronivaldo, who was ready to shoot (88'). Marko Raguz, scorer of the last Austria goal, did not get any minutes on the pitch.