Fiercely contested match
Austria scraps to victory against Blau-Weiß Linz
Vienna's Austria have recorded their second win in a row in the Bundesliga. Coach Stephan Helm's side held on to a 3-2 (2-1) victory over penultimate-placed Blau-Weiß Linz at the Hofmann Personal Stadion on Saturday to move up from seventh to fifth, at least until Sunday. Manprit Sarkaria (13th, 52nd) was mainly responsible for the successful revenge of the Viennese for the home 0:1 in Favoriten on October 4.
The 29-year-old striker had otherwise only scored in the 2-2 draw at GAK in the opening round. In between, Johannes Eggestein scored from the penalty spot (45.+2). All to the delight of Michael Wagner, who was in the stands for the first time as sporting director. The Linzers, coached by Mitja Mörec in front of 5,557 spectators, were unable to prevent their fifth league defeat in a row thanks to a spectacular volley from Simon Seidl (20th, 76th). The gap to bottom club GAK remains at one point, but Graz still have the chance to overtake Linz at Rapid on Sunday.
No changes at Austria
Helm used the same starting eleven that started in the 2-1 home win against GAK. The Linzers were able to try out two new players compared to the 2-1 defeat in Ried. Elias Bakatukanda replaced the suspended defender Manuel Maranda, while Oliver Wähling was preferred to rookie striker Ronivaldo. He watched from afar as Alem Pasic hit the ball against the crossbar from an offside position (7'). The Viennese were not to be outdone in terms of effectiveness. Sarkaria was unmarked on the edge of the sixteen and struck into the far corner with a shot that appeared to be saved by goalkeeper Viktor Baier.
The Upper Austrians did more for the game and were able to create more chances. After a Weissman overhead kick, Mamadou Fofana missed from the best position (18'). Two minutes later, Thomas Goiginger, running alone towards Samuel Sahin-Radlinger, failed to beat the Austria goalkeeper, who was powerless against Seidl's spectacular volley. However, he then made strong saves from chances by Wähling (26') and Fofana (34').
One good move in stoppage time was enough for Austria to go ahead again. Manfred Fischer was quicker than Pasic after a pass from Sarkaria, who could only stop the Austria captain just inside the penalty area with a foul. Eggestein scored safely from the penalty spot. Weissman's subsequent goal was disallowed due to the Israeli being offside (45.+3).
Ronivaldo was supposed to liven up Linz's attacking play in the second half, but for the time being the visitors extended their lead. After a counter-attack and a Ranftl cross, Lee T. crossed with his chest to Sarkaria, who shot in. There was no sign of the Linzers giving up. Sahin-Radlinger saved a Pasic header (60'). But he could not prevent the 2:3. Seidl took a Pirkl cross directly and scored for the second time. There was no equalizer as Ranftl was able to save from Ronivaldo, who was ready to shoot (88'). Marko Raguz, scorer of the last Austria goal, did not get any minutes on the pitch.
FC Blau-Weiß Linz - FK Austria Wien 2:3 (1:2)
Linz, Hofmann-Personal-Stadion, 5,557 spectators, referee Harkam
Goals:
0:1 (13.) Sarkaria
1:1 (20.) S. Seidl
1:2 (45.+2) Eggestein
1:3 (52') Sarkaria
2:3 (76') S. Seidl
BW Linz: Baier - Pasic, Bakatukanda, Moormann - Wähling (46. Ronivaldo), Fofana (72. Cvetko), Briedl, Pirkl - S. Seidl, Weissman, Goiginger (28. Maier)
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger - Wiesinger, Dragovic, Plavotic - Ranftl, Fischer, Lee K. (73. Maybach), Barry, Lee T. - Eggestein (84. Botic), Sarkaria (92. Aleksa)
Yellow cards: Pasic and Ranftl
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
