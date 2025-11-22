Norris retains grip in slippery Vegas – pole!

Norris has everything in his own hands

In the championship standings, Norris leads Piastri by 24 points three race weekends before the end of the season. Verstappen has a 49-point deficit on the championship leader and must therefore hope for some help if he is to celebrate his fifth title in a row. Should Norris score nine points more than the Dutchman at the Strip, the four-time champion would be dethroned. There are a maximum of 83 points still up for grabs in Las Vegas, at the sprint weekend in Qatar and at the finale in Abu Dhabi.