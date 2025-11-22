In a class of its own
Norris retains grip in slippery Vegas – pole!
In a turbulent rain qualifying session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, world championship leader Lando Norris has secured pole position ahead of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen. The McLaren driver took first place on the grid on Friday (local time) with a lead of 0.323 seconds over the Red Bull star.
Williams driver Carlos Sainz surprisingly finished third. The race on Sunday (5.00 am CET/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) will probably take place in dry conditions.
Norris, who had only finished last in the final practice session, secured his third pole in a row and seventh of the season in a heart-stopping finale. "It was stressful. I didn't know whether anyone else would be able to complete a lap after me. It was so slippery, but it was enough," said the Briton, who overtook Verstappen shortly before the end. He was confident about the Grand Prix in the Nevada desert. "It will be interesting. Our pace is good," added Norris with satisfaction.
Verstappen had no fun
Rain specialist Verstappen did not enjoy driving on the strip in the gambling metropolis in the cold temperatures. "It was really slippery on the track. It was really no fun. I like riding in the wet, but here it was like riding on ice," said the Dutchman. World championship rival Oscar Piastri had to settle for fifth place on the grid in the second McLaren behind Mercedes driver George Russell.
Record world champion Lewis Hamilton had the worst luck in the rain lottery as the track got faster and faster. The Ferrari driver will start Sunday's race from 20th and last place. The Briton was unable to complete a fast attempt shortly before the end of the first section due to an accident involving Williams driver Alexander Albon. Also stuck in "Q1" were Yuki Tsunoda (19th) in the second Red Bull and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli (17th).
Norris has everything in his own hands
In the championship standings, Norris leads Piastri by 24 points three race weekends before the end of the season. Verstappen has a 49-point deficit on the championship leader and must therefore hope for some help if he is to celebrate his fifth title in a row. Should Norris score nine points more than the Dutchman at the Strip, the four-time champion would be dethroned. There are a maximum of 83 points still up for grabs in Las Vegas, at the sprint weekend in Qatar and at the finale in Abu Dhabi.
The result:
There are a maximum of 83 points still up for grabs in Las Vegas, at the sprint weekend in Qatar and at the finale in Abu Dhabi.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.