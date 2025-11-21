Benko: “Still functions like in imperial times”

Benko then explained to the judge verbatim: "De facto, the investigations have come to a standstill. A very good example is, if you look at the WKStA's application for continuation from July, they informed us that two final reports were available in connection with the weapons sub-fact, which would be brought to a conclusion in the near future. That was 3.5 months ago, but there is still no final resolution, even though there have been no further investigative activities in connection with the weapons. There are so many issues. What I simply want to say is that the almost ten months in pre-trial detention as an innocent person, moreover, where I find it more difficult to defend myself from month to month, because the scope of the case is getting deeper and deeper and more and more enormous. It is unmanageable and in this respect the issue of proportionality and the fact that there is definitely no equality of arms - I still have no access to historical emails. I have no way of proving myself freely with historical documents."