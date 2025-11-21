Olympic Games in danger
Worries about ski ace! Gut-Behrami takes a heavy fall
The Swiss ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami fell heavily on Thursday during super-G training in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Initial investigations on site indicate an injury to her left knee, as Swiss-Ski announced on Friday.
The Olympic super-G champion will return to Switzerland from North America as soon as possible in order to undergo extensive medical examinations, it added.
According to "Blick", the two-time overall World Cup winner is said to have suffered a concussion in the fall, and there are also fears of a possible cruciate ligament rupture and meniscus damage.
Was poor visibility her undoing?
However, it will only be possible to say the exact extent of the injury after the pending examinations. The 34-year-old is said to have driven too close to a goal in poor visibility during training and got her hand caught. She then caught a wave and crashed.
This is bad news for the Swiss skier. After all, this winter was supposed to be the crowning glory of her impressive career. The final highlight: the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, where she had high hopes of winning precious metal.
End of career instead of precious metal?
If the speculation about a serious knee injury is confirmed, this would probably mean the end of Lara Gut-Behrami's career. The exceptional athlete had always emphasized that the season with the Winter Olympics in Italy in February would be her last.
It would not be the first time that Gut-Behrami has experienced the dark side of ski racing. Her left knee has already been affected by a serious injury once before. At the 2017 World Championships in St. Moritz, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and suffered a meniscus injury while competing in the combined slalom. Previously, Gut-Behrami had missed the entire 2009/10 season after suffering a serious fall during giant slalom training in Saas-Fee following an inside skiing error and dislocating her right hip.
In her successful career to date, Gut-Behrami has won 48 World Cups, two overall World Cups, seven small crystal globes and also gold at the World Championships and Olympics.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.