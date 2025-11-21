Worries about ski ace! Gut-Behrami takes a heavy fall

According to "Blick", the two-time overall World Cup winner is said to have suffered a concussion in the fall, and there are also fears of a possible cruciate ligament rupture and meniscus damage.

Was poor visibility her undoing?

However, it will only be possible to say the exact extent of the injury after the pending examinations. The 34-year-old is said to have driven too close to a goal in poor visibility during training and got her hand caught. She then caught a wave and crashed.