Dangerous murderer wanted to kill again in Karlau
Two years ago, Styrian Karl K. caused a bloodbath by murdering his mother's partner in cold blood with 39 stabs. He will soon be standing before the jury again. In May, he tried to kill a fellow inmate in the Karlau prison in Graz with a prepared razor blade.
"I hated him to death" - Karl K. (27) caused consternation in the Leoben jury courtroom in February 2024 with statements like this and disrespect of the worst kind. He was sentenced to "life imprisonment and committal" for killing his mother's 49-year-old partner with 39 deep stabs and several other wounds with a kitchen knife after an argument. Even when the man lay lifeless on the floor, he did not stop maltreating him.
"He is highly dangerous. It can be assumed that he will commit similar acts in the coming days and weeks if he is not placed in preventive detention," was the damning expert opinion of the psychiatric experts at the time.
K. was cold and unfeeling - which only underlined his fervent wish during the trial to finally return to his cell to drink a coffee and smoke a "Tschick".
Apparently wanted to kill again
After the verdict became final, the man, who already had several previous convictions, was sent to Graz-Karlau prison. He will soon be back where he has found himself so many times before - in court! Because once again, according to the indictment, he is alleged to have tried to extinguish a human life.
This time he is said to have attacked a fellow inmate. The latter is said to have intervened in a dispute and confronted the Styrian. Because he had been repeatedly humiliated by inmates, he had decided to set an example and show that he would not put up with anything in future.
I'm going to slash you now!
Der angeklagte Mörder zu seinem Mithäftling
Attack with a prepared razor blade
"I'm going to slash you now," he threatened his opponent as he brought dinner to another inmate, pushed him against a railing in the corridor and pulled a prepared razor blade out of his trouser pocket. The violent altercation moved into a detention room, where the assailant desperately tried to defend himself and screamed for help.
As a result of the attacks, the prisoner suffered cuts and stab wounds to his stomach, right upper arm and index finger. Officers were able to drag the raving man away just in time.
The trial for attempted murder will take place next Thursday, as confirmed by court spokeswoman Barbara Schwarz.
